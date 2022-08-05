ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Tree falls, starts fire, knocks out power from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento

calcoastnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on calcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande

A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande Sunday night, sending water gushing into the air, onto the street and even inside a restaurant. Shortly before 11 p.m. a caller reported a crash near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rena Street. The car overturned after hitting the fire hydrant.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Blaze damages home in Templeton

A fire damaged a house in rural Templeton Friday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a house on fire at 510 Sequoia Lane, according to Cal Fire. Both Cal Fire personnel and Paso Robles firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters contained the blaze to two rooms of the house....
TEMPLETON, CA
calcoastnews.com

Drunk driver crashes into truck in San Luis Obispo

An allegedly drunk driver crashed into pickup truck in San Luis Obispo on Saturday night, causing minor injuries. At approximate 9:30 p.m., the intoxicated driver of a blue sedan crashed into the driver’s side door of a pickup in the intersection of Pismo and Beach streets. First responders treated several occupants at the scene for minor injuries.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Templeton, CA
Templeton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Trio sought in alleged grand theft at Cambria business

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 7-22-22, Deputies responded to a report of grand theft which had occurred at business in Cambria which has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man...
CAMBRIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Nacimiento#Power Line#Tree#Deer#Accident#Pg E#Running Dear Ranch
News Channel 3-12

Police investigate Home Depot armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Home Depot in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon – the man is described to be about 5"9 and was last seen driving off in a dark green older model Honda Civic. The post Police investigate Home Depot armed robbery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoastnews.com

SLO police arrest felon with stolen property and drugs

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 38-year-old Arroyo Grande man who was found in possession of drugs and stolen property on Monday morning. At approximately 7 a.m., an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a code violation. The man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police announced this week the arrest of one suspect and identification of a second suspect in an armed robbery of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive on July 21. At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Attempted robbery reported at local bank

– On Thursday at approximately 4:40 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, a 40-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike

Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy