Tree falls, starts fire, knocks out power from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento

Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande
A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande Sunday night, sending water gushing into the air, onto the street and even inside a restaurant. Shortly before 11 p.m. a caller reported a crash near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rena Street. The car overturned after hitting the fire hydrant.
Blaze damages home in Templeton
A fire damaged a house in rural Templeton Friday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a house on fire at 510 Sequoia Lane, according to Cal Fire. Both Cal Fire personnel and Paso Robles firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters contained the blaze to two rooms of the house....
Drunk driver crashes into truck in San Luis Obispo
An allegedly drunk driver crashed into pickup truck in San Luis Obispo on Saturday night, causing minor injuries. At approximate 9:30 p.m., the intoxicated driver of a blue sedan crashed into the driver’s side door of a pickup in the intersection of Pismo and Beach streets. First responders treated several occupants at the scene for minor injuries.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo Police reported a motor vehicle collision on Saturday night. According to the police department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Pacific and Beach at about 9:30 p.m. The area of [..]
Emergency crews respond to stranded climber stuck on Morro Rock
Emergency responders were helping guide the climber down Friday afternoon.
Trio sought in alleged grand theft at Cambria business
Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 7-22-22, Deputies responded to a report of grand theft which had occurred at business in Cambria which has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man...
Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday
Santa Maria officials tell drivers to expect street delays in Santa Maria beginning Monday, Aug. 8 for a $3.5 million dollar roadway project. The post Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspect arrested in SLO with fentanyl, meth, a billy club and a stolen bike, police say
The Arroyo Grande man was arrested on allegations of three outstanding felonies plus 13 other charges.
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
Hiker cited after illegally climbing Morro Rock
Morro Bay Fire officials say someone called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. to report a climber on Morro Rock who was possibly in distress.
Police investigate Home Depot armed robbery
Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Home Depot in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon – the man is described to be about 5"9 and was last seen driving off in a dark green older model Honda Civic. The post Police investigate Home Depot armed robbery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero police search for suspect in armed robbery at Home Depot
The suspect told the clerk to “give him all of the money out of the cash drawer,” according to a release.
SLO police arrest felon with stolen property and drugs
San Luis Obispo police arrested a 38-year-old Arroyo Grande man who was found in possession of drugs and stolen property on Monday morning. At approximately 7 a.m., an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a code violation. The man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande.
Black bear caught on camera at Pismo Preserve. See photos of wild animals spotted there
Cameras are set up at places “where wildlife can go about their lives without human disturbances.”
Renting in SLO County? Here’s a look at the latest prices for apartments
Rent.com released new data on the prices for everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments.
Caltrans looking for feedback on Highway 46 widening project
Caltrans is continuing work to widen Highway 46, and they’re asking for the public’s input. The agency wants to hear from drivers, businesses, and people who live in Shandon and surrounding areas.
Highway 1 to Big Sur named one of California’s 4 best road trips
“With its stunning ocean views, beautiful beaches, and quaint small towns, a drive down California’s Highway 1 is an unforgettable experience,” worldatlas.com says.
Police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Paso Robles
Paso Robles police announced this week the arrest of one suspect and identification of a second suspect in an armed robbery of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive on July 21. At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Attempted robbery reported at local bank
– On Thursday at approximately 4:40 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, a 40-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike
Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
