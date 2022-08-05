Tree falls, starts fire, knocks out power from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento

Paso Robles police announced this week the arrest of one suspect and identification of a second suspect in an armed robbery of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive on July 21. At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO