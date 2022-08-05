County Commission Newcomers Talk Post-Election Priorities

Read on www.wdef.com
WDEF
District 8 City Council Runoff to Take Place September 15
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The election for the District 8 City Council Seat will be decided in a runoff on September 15. Candidate Marie Mott was surprised to learn that the election was not over after she won the popular vote last Thursday. “Unfortunately, none of us knew that that...
WDEF
Hamilton County short nearly 40 teachers ahead of School beginning this week.
School is back in session this week, but how prepared is Hamilton County despite a nationwide teacher shortage? Well, Penny Murray the Hamilton County Department of Education’s Chief Talent Officer, said Hamilton County is doing better than most of the state. In Tennessee we currently have around 1,000 teacher...
WDEF
Sheriff-elect names Chief of Staff and General Counsel
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff-elect Austin Garrett announces top spots in his new administration. He has chosen Ron Bernard as his Chief of Staff. Bernard will handle the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office. He is a 15 year veteran with HCSO and has 25 years of...
chattanoogacw.com
Results mean runoff for Chattanooga's District 8 City Council seat
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Voters in one city council district in Chattanooga aren't finished casting their ballots. The results in District 8 in Thursday's election were such that a runoff is required. Voters will choose between Marie Mott and Marvene Noel on September 15th. That's because Mott got the most...
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Catoosa County Students Learning with TN Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – The written word takes on a whole new meaning when you can actually reach out and touch your subject matter. Students in Catoosa County earned new respect their local library thanks to a hands-on program with the Tennessee Aquarium. Shannon Neal is the Youth and...
newstalk941.com
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
mcnewstn.com
County Executive Branch to Remain Familiar for Four Years; Legislative Branch to See Changes
Publishers Note: All results mentioned in this article or the graphics within are Unofficial Results that do not include provisional ballots and therefore have not been certified by the local Election Commission nor the State of Tennessee. Marion County, Tenn. – Marion County residents appear to be largely content with...
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
WDEF
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union expanding to new territory
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On Monday, the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) announced they are expanding their coverage area in northwest Georgia. The Credit Union is adding Chattooga, Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties to their service area, giving them 17 counties in all. The move had to be approved...
WTVCFOX
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
WDEF
As school begins across the area, say goodbye to the free meal program for all students
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Expect a major change at elementary, middle and high schools in the cafeteria. Every family qualified for the free meal program at schools the last two years because of the pandemic. Not so any more. The Department of Agriculture’s food waivers at schools ended July 1st....
WDEF
It’s back to school time! When does your child return to school?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was the final weekend before most schools in the area return to classes. Let’s give a short rundown on when your child is supposed to head to class…. Starting in Tennessee, Polk, Bradley, Marion, Grundy and Rhea County schools already began this past Friday.
WDEF
21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC
The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
WDEF
Back To School Bashes help thousands of families across Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the final weekend before school starts in Tennessee. Several groups, including the Hamilton County School District, wanted to get students and parents ready for what’s to come next Wednesday. The district held its Back To School Bash at the First Horizon Pavilion this...
1450wlaf.com
Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
WTVCFOX
Prison gang leader serving for Hamilton Co murder sentenced to life on additional charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee prison gang leader with previous charges in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison for drug and money laundering offenses Monday, according to the DOJ. 44-year-old Charles Elsea Jr., a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was convicted by a jury...
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace dies
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
chattanoogacw.com
Help in a Honda: Chattanooga woman drives life-saving goods and food to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 1,000 people in Hamilton County don't have a place call home. That data from the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition shows just how many people are in need right here in our area. In this Pay it Forward, we introduce you to a woman who is taking...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for August 9
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 9. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Billy Brown – Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. David Carter – Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Alexander Collins – DUI, Simple Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia. Desmond...
