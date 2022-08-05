Read on www.semoball.com
Commaders fire DL coach Sam Mills III
The Washington Commanders fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III on Tuesday. He will be replaced by assistant defensive line
Bears star LB Smith requests trade after breakdown in talks
Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith is requesting a trade, saying the team has not negotiated in good faith for a contract extension. Smith, who does not have an agent, wrote Tuesday in a statement to NFL.com that he has “officially” asked to be dealt and that it was “deeply painful.” He said he has been trying to negotiate an extension since April and accused the team of trying to take advantage of him.
