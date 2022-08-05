Report: All signs point toward LeBron James signing extension with Lakers

Read on lakersdaily.com
Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant celebrate Sabrina Ionescu’s otherworldly WNBA accomplishment
Both Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty guard established a new league benchmark on Saturday. Ionescu’s achievement wasn’t a total surprise, since she was the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after...
What If The Lakers Signed This Former Superstar?
Blake Griffin still remains a free agent on August 6. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and I think the Los Angeles Lakers should consider signing him. The best years of his career came playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Former Lakers big man’s 2 championship rings just sold for an absurd 6-figure price
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko won two championships during his six-year stint with the team. Medvedenko recently auctioned off both of those championship rings. The rings fetched a pretty nice price, and all of the proceeds will benefit Ukraine relief efforts. As some Lakers fans likely already know,...
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
Scotto: "The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade." Reddish was a superstar in high school, and seen as a player who could one day be an NBA All-Star. He played one season at Duke with Zion...
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick
This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
Los Angeles Lakers Want Kyrie Irving More Than Kyrie Wants To Join Them, According To NBA Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers need a hail-mary to change the outlook of their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. After a strategy of bringing in rotational veterans every season around the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed the last 2 seasons, the Lakers have found themselves without future assets to keep improving the team.
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers’ ‘deadline’ to trade Russell Westbrook, revealed
There appears to be no significant progress on the Los Angeles Lakers’ intention to trade away Russell Westbrook this summer. It seems like LA is taking their time here — something that could be running out in the near future. NBA insider Jova Buha of The Athletic recently...
Report: Some within Lakers organization want to gauge Anthony Davis’ trade value
The Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of several trade rumors this offseason, with Russell Westbrook being involved in a lot of them. Rumors continue to swirl, and there are reportedly some within the Lakers organization that want to see what the team could get for Anthony Davis on the trade market. It seems like everything depends on what happens with LeBron James.
Skip Bayless Questions Whether Kyrie Irving Wants To Go To The Lakers: "If Kyrie So Badly Wants To Reunite With LeBron James In LA, Why Hasn't He Gone Public With His Trade Demand?"
Kyrie Irving is in an odd situation at the moment. Reports suggest that the Nets man opted into the final year of his deal so that he could spend another season and see through his commitment to the team. However, it was expected across the NBA that he would end up joining the Los Angeles Lakers because the Lakers' stars were reported to want him to join the team.
Shaquille O’Neal wishes he could play against ‘buttercups’ in today’s NBA: ‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’
It’s no secret that the NBA has changed a lot over the years, and for that reason, it’s always tough to speculate about how a given player would have performed in a different era. However, when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, he has no...
Kings poach key 3-and-D guy from Lakers on one-year deal
The Sacramento Kings have had enough of the jokes and the losing. It’s been 16 long years for Kings fans since they made the NBA playoffs. But the Kings have arguably had their best offseason during that tough stretch. That continued again Sunday as they signed former Lakers wing player Kent Bazemore to a one-year contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis offer hyped reactions to Lakers’ throwback uniforms for 2022-23 season
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced their new Classic Edition jerseys much to the excitement of fans all over the world. As it turns out, fans were not the only people excited about the announcement of the new threads. Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both took to social media to express their happiness over the new uniforms as well.
RUMOR: Some in Lakers open to trading Anthony Davis, but there’s a LeBron James catch
If recent rumors are to be believed, it looks like Anthony Davis’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers in the post-LeBron James era is murky at best. When the Lakers traded for Davis in 2019, fans and experts alike saw him as the future of the Purple and Gold even after LeBron’s retirement. Having him ensures that LA has a franchise superstar who can carry the torch whenever James decides to call it a career or maybe move on from the team … at least that’s what many thought.
Lakers insider says team will be ‘bottom-tier playoff team’ if Russell Westbrook stays on roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a major offseason move, and one Lakers insider doesn’t believe the current team is constructed to win a championship. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha explained why he thinks the Lakers would fall short of a title run in his latest mailbag.
Look: Davante Adams Training Camp Route Videos Go Viral
Davante Adams is ready to go for the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams has been lights out at Raiders training camp as he continues to dust his teammates with his routes. It even caught Chad Johnson's attention on Twitter:. Adams was acquired by the Raiders this past March for a first...
‘It must be personal huh?’: Paolo Banchero fires warning at Dejounte Murray after disrespectful showing at pro-am
Over the last few days, the NBA world discovered how disrespectful Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray can be. The former San Antonio Spurs All-Star lit up the Pro-Am scene and caused a bit of ruckus in doing so. Whether it’s hitting them with the ball or just tossing the ball to his opponent, Murray never […] The post ‘It must be personal huh?’: Paolo Banchero fires warning at Dejounte Murray after disrespectful showing at pro-am appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Isaiah Livers is ready to rise up in second season with Pistons
In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
