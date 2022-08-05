Read on www.bbc.com
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
IFLScience
China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report
India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
Solomon Islands PM rules out China military base and says Australia is ‘security partner of choice’
Exclusive: In his first interview since the security deal with Beijing, Manasseh Sogavare says he would only call on China if there was a ‘gap’ that Australia could not fill
'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'
'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
These are the safest countries in the world for travellers
Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
The Solomonic Dynasty claims that Ethiopian kings are descendants of the biblical King Solomon
Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, a member of the Solomonid DynastyCredit: unknown; an official portrait of which b/w copies were distributed ; Public Domain Image. The Solomonic Dynasty (or Solomonid Dynasty) is a dynasty of Ethiopian emperors who claimed that they were descended from the biblical King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
natureworldnews.com
A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?
A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatens US, sends 21 military aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan for an unannounced but anticipated diplomatic visit on Tuesday, China renewed threats of retaliation against the U.S. backed by a display of military assets, including 21 military aircraft. China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling the visit “a major political provocation”...
Daily Beast
Even the People of Taiwan Say Pelosi Is Just ‘Causing Trouble’ and Should Have ‘Sacrificed’ Over-Hyped Trip
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her entourage including five other members of Congress arrived in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei in a blaze of lights and symbolism Tuesday night after a five-hour flight from Malaysia and promptly went to their hotel for a little rest. If her arrival seemed like...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Terrified as "World's Most Active Volcano" Slowly Rises from the Depths of a New Zealand Lake
A supervolcano alert has been issued as the 'world's most active' volcano slowly rises from beneath a lake. Researchers have issued a terrifying warning as one of the most explosive supervolcanoes in history continues to rumble. Lake Taupō. Lake Taupō, a tranquil body of water in the center of New...
Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert
Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
Putin's army is guzzling gas and Russians are stuck vacationing at home — boosting the country's oil production to a 5-month high
Russian oil production has hit its highest level since February as the army guzzles gas and people holiday at home, according to data company Kpler. The boom in domestic demand has seen exports to Asia tumble by 40% from their wartime peak, data shows. "Russians can barely fly anywhere, so...
