Alex Jones jury was asked to decide on punitive damages. What does that mean?

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Alex Jones at CPAC
DALLAS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defended Alex Jones at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, the same day he was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a victim of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Roger Stone Calls for Contributions to Help Alex Jones After $45.2M Verdict
The conservative political consultant said that the Infowars host "is a good and decent man," who "needs our support."
Woman at Center of Emmett Till Killing Claims She 'Always Felt Like A Victim'
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen
A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Arrest warrant issued for pro-Trump clerk accused of tampering with voting machines
A judge in Colorado has ordered the arrest of indicted pro-Trump elections clerk Tina Peters after prosecutors said she violated release conditions by travelling out of state. District Court judge Matthew Barrett revoked Ms Peters’ bond after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in court documents he learned she had attended a law enforcement conference in Nevada on 12 July.
B.G.’s Petition for Early Release From Prison Denied
B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.
Lawsuit says police chasing White suspect wrongly arrested Black man
A Black man in Massachusetts says he was wrongly arrested by police who were looking for a White man, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the US District Court of Massachusetts.
Emmett Till Accuser Says “I Didn’t Know What Was Planned For Him” In Unpublished Memoir
An excerpt from the unpublished memoir of Emmett Till’s accuser has been publicized. In the surfaced passage, she denies wishing the teenager any harm. The Associated Press reported the text was made public by historian and author Timothy Tyson who acquired the document in 2008 from Carolyn Bryant Donham herself.
Ted Cruz Agrees With Critics Who Call CPAC Attendees 'Dangerous Radicals'
Cruz said there "is nothing more dangerous to a bunch of power hungry, abusive, totalitarian nimwits than a free and empowered and energized American people."
Judge revokes indicted Colorado clerk Tina Peters' arrest warrant
A Colorado judge on Friday quashed an arrest warrant for indicted Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, a leading election denier who lost last month's Republican primary for secretary of state, after she allegedly violated the terms of her bond.
Mississippi Attorney General Says There Are No Plans to Prosecute Woman in Emmett Till's Lynching
Mississippi's top law enforcement official says she doesn't plan to pursue criminal charges against Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman whose false allegations led to the lynching of Black teen Emmett Till in 1955. The Associated Press spoke with Michelle Williams, the chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch's...
Judge rejects Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim in Jan. 6 cases
Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles isn’t short. As regular readers know, the former president’s business is facing multiple fraud investigations. He’s also under investigation for having allegedly mishandled classified materials. There’s also an ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to interfere with election results. There’s also a criminal investigation surrounding his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
Trump consulting powerhouse lawyer Dwight Thomas for Fulton County case: Report
Former President Donald Trump's team has been consulting a high-profile local lawyer to help navigate the Fulton County criminal investigation into some of his associates' actions in the 2020 election.
FBI search at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home tied to classified material, sources say
MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI "raided" his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and even cracked his safe, with a source familiar with the matter telling NBC News that the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021.
Rioter Who Posted ‘Dude, We Breached the Capital!’ Is Charged With... Breaching the Capitol
A California man’s own family member turned him in to the FBI for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, states a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in D.C. federal court. Derek Sulenta, who is charged with two misdemeanors, sealed his own fate with Facebook posts from the scene of the crime, according to the complaint. “Dude we breached the capital (sic) building,” Sulenta allegedly said in one. “[W]e got pushed back then a shitload more people came in and we went further,” another said, per the complaint. In a third, the FBI says Sulenta wrote, “Inside the capital building. This is wild!” Sulenta, who was allegedly caught on surveillance video inside the Capitol, also posted details of his travel plans, writing, “We are out,” as he left LAX on Jan. 5, the complaint states. Later that evening, Sulenta changed his location to D.C., with the caption, “With the rats in the swamp.”Read it at FBI
Attack on worshippers in a New Jersey mosque is being investigated as a bias incident
The Passaic County Prosecutors Office in Paterson, New Jersey, is investigating an incident in which two individuals entered a mosque during a prayer service on Monday and began to throw rocks at worshippers, according to a news release from the prosecutors' office. The investigation into the potential bias attack is...
