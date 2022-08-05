No hair net, no gloves? No problem — at least not for Kylie Jenner and her makeup lab

Kylie Jenner, the face of makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, should know a thing or two about full coverage.

But after catching heat on social media this week, the reality star and beauty mogul has explained why she left her hands, hair and face exposed when recently visiting a makeup lab.

The "Kardashians" star came under fire on Wednesday after she posted pictures and videos of her visit to a makeup lab in Milan, Italy. In her TikTok and Instagram posts, Jenner handled beauty products without wearing sanitary gear.

The photos also saw the star donning a white lab coat but neither gloves nor a hair net. Instead, she leaned over products with her long hair draping over her shoulders and held beakers with her bare, manicured hands.

Critics were quick to call out Jenner for possibly contaminating the lab materials, some joking in the comments about finding "hair in the makeup."

Among Jenner's detractors was Emmy-winning makeup artist and cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett, who wrote a scathing Instagram post about Jenner's lab visit.

"I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask ... and disposable GLOVES," Bennett captioned his Wednesday post. "Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics.

"Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works," he continued. "Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you."

On Thursday, Jenner responded to the backlash, hopping into the comments section of Bennett's post to defend herself.

"This picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. i would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner," Jenner wrote. "This is a small personal space creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing.

"No one is putting customers at risk," she added. "Shame on you kevin for spreading false information !!!!"

Sources told Page Six that the cosmetics entrepreneur was "not on the production floor when the pictures and videos were taken" but rather was "simply reviewing colors and ideating on new concepts."

Jenner's lab criticism comes just weeks after she was dubbed a "climate criminal" for her private-jet use.

In July celebrity jet tracker Twitter account @CelebJets shared that the reality star took a private jet on a 17-minute flight from Camarillo to Van Nuys, Calif., a commute that could have taken about 45 minutes by car.

Social media users were quick to call out Jenner for her traveling habits, particularly amid the climate crisis. And she wasn't alone. Musician Taylor Swift received similar blowback earlier this week.

"People are tired of celebs telling us how we are destroying the environment when it's them," a Twitter user replied to the @CelebJets post.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .