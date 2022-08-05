ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West's fifth divorce attorney quits on him

By hiphopobama
 3 days ago
No one wants to be Kanye West’s lawyer. At least that’s how it seems according to new reporting from TMZ.

Today, the embattled and heartbroken rapper lost his FIFTH legal representative in his everlasting divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. Samantha Spector filed a motion to be removed as Ye’s counsel citing an “irretrievably broken” relationship with her now former client. The judge in the case granted her motion and freed her from the shackles of what is likely Kanye’s erratic behavior. Slavery was not a choice, but defending a ranting and raving weirdo is.

The judge was playing no games with him and essentially told him that he needs to either s**t or get off the pot. Kanye must disclose his financials or face the risk of Kim getting whatever she wants in the negotiation. The two main issues on the table are custody and property and those are the two things that usually send divorces into compete chaos.

Guess we’ll see what happens. Word is that Kim and Kanye are getting along just fine but legalities are still looming and the court is growing weary of the antics. We’ll be updating you all with more information as it becomes available.

