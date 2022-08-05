In Fulton County, bus drivers are in short supply on the first day of the new school year. Officials are hoping to fill two hundred school bus driver positions. Vickie Cross, Director of Transportation for the Fulton County Schools says, “This has been the worst driver shortage I’ve ever experienced.” The shortages have caused delays in pick-up and drop-offs of students causing concern for many parents. The driver's issue in Fulton County is critical, therefore, many incentives are being offered to attract new drivers and keep existing ones.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO