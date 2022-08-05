ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Agreement to ease Fulton County Jail overcrowding

The deal between the city of Atlanta and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to move hundred of inmates into the city jail has caused some controversy. The Atlanta City Council is in the process of finalizing the agreement with the sheriff to help the county's overcrowding situation at the Rice Street jail. It would move inmates to the mostly unused city jail. Opponents of the move accused Mayor Andre Dickens of making promises he cannot keep.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Amazon, House Proud Atlanta donate Ring cameras to seniors

ATLANTA - Amazon Ring and House Proud Atlanta have teamed up to install 1,000 Ring cameras for seniors living in Atlanta. The cameras are an effort to enhance safety, and give seniors peace of mind. Mayor Andre Dickens explained why this will be so beneficial to seniors in the community.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dogs in Fulton County need forever homes

Fulton County Animal Services is in dire need of homes for hundreds of animals. The shelter is caring for more than four times the number of dogs it was built to hold. They are hoping low-cost adoptions this month will help lead those pups to forever homes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Sage News

Fulton County needs school bus drivers

In Fulton County, bus drivers are in short supply on the first day of the new school year. Officials are hoping to fill two hundred school bus driver positions. Vickie Cross, Director of Transportation for the Fulton County Schools says, “This has been the worst driver shortage I’ve ever experienced.” The shortages have caused delays in pick-up and drop-offs of students causing concern for many parents. The driver's issue in Fulton County is critical, therefore, many incentives are being offered to attract new drivers and keep existing ones.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Macy

Macy is a 7-year-old calico domestic shorthair. She has been at the shelter since May after being picked up as a stray from the Mannassas Way area. She has been spayed and gets along well with other animals. Macy is quite independent and doesn’t require constant attention, but she will...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lost bunny? Kennesaw police searching for owner

KENNESAW,Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a bunny who decided to take a hop around the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found the adorable pet Monday morning near the mailbox area of Walton Apartments in Ridenour. The 404...
KENNESAW, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stonecrest City Council considering decriminalizing marijuana

STONECREST, Ga. - Officials in one of DeKalb County's largest cities are considering decriminalizing certain amounts of marijuana. The newly proposed ordinance would have police officers in Stonecrest issue civil citations rather than arresting someone for having 1 ounce or less of pot. There would be no jail time and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes

UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
MORROW, GA
CBS 46

Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

5 arrested for stealing gas from Fayette County stations afterhours

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Five people have been arrested, so far, for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline. All were busted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators said the thefts span the metro Atlanta area. Surveillance video of a Fayette County gas station after hours shows a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk available in McDonough

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including one located at the Henry County Public Safety Annex building located at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, offers access to COVID-19...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WTAP

The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
MARIETTA, GA

