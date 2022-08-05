Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
fox5atlanta.com
Agreement to ease Fulton County Jail overcrowding
The deal between the city of Atlanta and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to move hundred of inmates into the city jail has caused some controversy. The Atlanta City Council is in the process of finalizing the agreement with the sheriff to help the county's overcrowding situation at the Rice Street jail. It would move inmates to the mostly unused city jail. Opponents of the move accused Mayor Andre Dickens of making promises he cannot keep.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Moonshine is a happy girl that loves people and gets along well with other cats. She craves hugs and attention and makes a great snuggle buddy.
fox5atlanta.com
Amazon, House Proud Atlanta donate Ring cameras to seniors
ATLANTA - Amazon Ring and House Proud Atlanta have teamed up to install 1,000 Ring cameras for seniors living in Atlanta. The cameras are an effort to enhance safety, and give seniors peace of mind. Mayor Andre Dickens explained why this will be so beneficial to seniors in the community.
Protesters accused local nonprofit of misusing money meant for minorities, refugees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Protesters accuse a local nonprofit of misusing money meant to help minorities and refugees. The controversy has now cost two CEOs their jobs in less than a week. The protesters gathered outside the Center for Pan-Asian Community Services, or CPACS. The nonprofit had two CEOs.
fox5atlanta.com
Dogs in Fulton County need forever homes
Fulton County Animal Services is in dire need of homes for hundreds of animals. The shelter is caring for more than four times the number of dogs it was built to hold. They are hoping low-cost adoptions this month will help lead those pups to forever homes.
Fulton County needs school bus drivers
In Fulton County, bus drivers are in short supply on the first day of the new school year. Officials are hoping to fill two hundred school bus driver positions. Vickie Cross, Director of Transportation for the Fulton County Schools says, “This has been the worst driver shortage I’ve ever experienced.” The shortages have caused delays in pick-up and drop-offs of students causing concern for many parents. The driver's issue in Fulton County is critical, therefore, many incentives are being offered to attract new drivers and keep existing ones.
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Macy
Macy is a 7-year-old calico domestic shorthair. She has been at the shelter since May after being picked up as a stray from the Mannassas Way area. She has been spayed and gets along well with other animals. Macy is quite independent and doesn’t require constant attention, but she will...
Lost bunny? Kennesaw police searching for owner
KENNESAW,Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a bunny who decided to take a hop around the city. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police found the adorable pet Monday morning near the mailbox area of Walton Apartments in Ridenour. The 404...
fox5atlanta.com
New touring circus brings thrills to Gwinnett County
Flip Circus has opened it's impossible-to-miss red and white tent at Lawrenceville's Sugarloaf Mill shopping center. The traveling circus is showcasing death-defying touring acts that will have you gasping at the stunts they pull.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
At 109 years old, Relda Mackins is DeKalb County’s oldest resident
On August 7, Ms. Relda Beatrice Bennett Mackins, DeKalb County’s oldest resident, will turn 109 years old. Ms. Mackins was born on August 7, 1913 in a world that didn’t yet know sliced bread, television, computers, or penicillin. Ms. Mackins will be honored by her Pastor, Rev. Vandy...
fox5atlanta.com
Stonecrest City Council considering decriminalizing marijuana
STONECREST, Ga. - Officials in one of DeKalb County's largest cities are considering decriminalizing certain amounts of marijuana. The newly proposed ordinance would have police officers in Stonecrest issue civil citations rather than arresting someone for having 1 ounce or less of pot. There would be no jail time and...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes
UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
CBS 46
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
fox5atlanta.com
5 arrested for stealing gas from Fayette County stations afterhours
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Five people have been arrested, so far, for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline. All were busted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators said the thefts span the metro Atlanta area. Surveillance video of a Fayette County gas station after hours shows a...
henrycountytimes.com
COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk available in McDonough
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia, including one located at the Henry County Public Safety Annex building located at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. The kiosk, which resembles a vending machine, offers access to COVID-19...
WTAP
The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
Loaded gun found inside box of school supplies donated to Gwinnett elementary school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett elementary school staff member found a loaded firearm in a box of school donation supplies. Britt Elementary School sent a letter to families about the discovery that happened on the first day of school. According to the letter, a staff member was unpacking...
CBS 46
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
