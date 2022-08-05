ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE reaches out to a ‘Killer’ former NXT standout after all

By Matty Breisch
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea

“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
ComicBook

Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry

Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away

Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Triple H
Person
The Miz
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Kay Lee Ray
Person
Miz
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Dakota Kai
PWMania

WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon

Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on Plans for Karrion Kross’ WWE Return

– As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their returns to WWE last night on SmackDown, which saw Kross assault top title contender Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select has more details on Kross’ return that took place last night. According to Fightful’s report, there was a specific pitch within...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt#Bayley#Ringside News
411mania.com

Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities

Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
WWE
PWMania

Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE

At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
WWE
ComicBook

Former AEW Star Teases WWE Return

Lio Rush took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a highlight reel from his time in WWE. The young star first joined WWE in 2017, working in NXT and 205 Live and as a manager for Bobby Lashley on the main roster before going on hiatus in 2019 over backstage issues. He'd return to NXT late that year and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship before being let go in April 2020 due to budget cuts.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Kevin Owens’ WWE Status Amidst Internet Speculation

Since June 13th, Kevin Owens hasn’t competed on WWE RAW, and fans have been wondering what Triple H has in store for him moving forward. The July 18th episode of RAW, which aired just before Vince McMahon announced his retirement, was Owens’ final WWE appearance. Regarding Owens’ situation,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Star Injured At AEW Battle Of The Belts III

An injury happened during tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III event. The event aired tonight on TNT, but was taped before Friday’s “Rampage.”. As first reported by Fightful Select, during the AEW Women’s Title match, Jamie Hayter sustained a broken nose. The match ended with Thunder Rosa retaining the AEW Women’s Title.
WWE
PWMania

Report on Tony Khan’s Backstage Behavior Becoming an Issue in AEW

When AEW first opened its doors, it seemed like a terrific place to work, but it now looks like cracks are beginning to surface. Tony Khan is steering AEW in his own direction, and his strategies have been criticized for being less than professional. Tony Khan’s actions backstage has been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Liv Morgan’s Injury

Liv Morgan was seen wearing an arm brace during her interview segment on “SmackDown” this past Friday, which prompted fans to wonder if she suffered a legitimate injury in her match against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Turns out, Morgan’s injury is a work, and part of her ongoing...
WWE
411mania.com

More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis

UPDATE: Fightful Select has a few more details on this situation as well, backing up PWInsider’s claims that Vince McMahon is not running WWE from the shadows. Several higher ups in WWE have told the website during Summerslam week that McMahon has no involvement in the company anymore. At the time, it was said that last week’s RAW would be a “statement” show to prove who is running things now.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From North Charleston, SC 8/6/22

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Live event at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC, Florida. Bobby Lashley (c) retains over Dolph Ziggler and Ciampa. Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio. WWE Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat Match. Bianca Belair (c) retains over...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Calls Out Reality Television Show For Being ‘A Scam’

Fans may remember in 2017, Chris Jericho appeared on Animal Planet’s reality television show Tanked. The show, which was canceled after 15 seasons due to behind-the-scenes drama, followed the operations of Los Angeles’ Acrylic Tank Manufacturing. While Jericho has enjoyed many of his endeavors outside of wrestling, he recently admitted that his experience on the show was a total waste.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy