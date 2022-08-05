GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

Read on www.wafb.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay. The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap. Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the...
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections
Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people.
Essential workers in Connecticut eligible for up to $1,000 for working during pandemic
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A program was established by the Connecticut legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program, according to a report from WFSB. The program...
Rising temperatures are causing more sea turtles to be female
MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Climate change impacts our whole ecosystem, even down to sea turtles which have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years. Experts say more sea turtles in Florida and Australia are being born female. Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the...
