Michigan man arrested for murder of Flomaton man wanted in connection with WI murder

Florida man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking meth in Baldwin Co.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth in Baldwin County. Enrique Miranda Martinez was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 4 after a federal jury found him guilty of drug trafficking charges from a case stemming back to 2020. Martinez and Yuri […]
Three juveniles detained for Mobile school shooting threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm that three juveniles have been detained for possible involvement in online threats to carry out a shooting at several local schools. The threats circulating online named Murphy and Baker High schools as well as unnamed elementary schools. MPD says protocols were followed...
Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
Attempted bank robbery at Northwest Fla. bank, deputies looking for suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe was involved in an attempted bank robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies were called to the bank Monday, Aug. 8 for an attempted bank robbery. Investigators believe a man walked into the […]
Woman says people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, and speeding on Bush Lane
TILLMAN'S CORNER, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on Bush Lane in Tillman's Corner say people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, speeding, and claim there's drug activity going on in plain sight. One resident is putting the blame on law enforcement, saying they need to do more. Bush lane is a...
Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday
UPDATE: LOTS OF QUESTIONS IN FIERY DEATHS: MOBILE POLICE MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the […]
Man accused of stealing mail from 82 different Clarke County residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A criminal complaint was filed Monday against a man believed to have stolen mail from 82 different victims, making it the second official case this year heading to Federal court in the South Alabama District. Cary White is the man accused of stealing mail from...
Teens face attempted murder charges for Crestview shooting
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police have an 18-year-old in custody for attempted murder. Police said more young adults are facing charges. Crestview police issued a warrant for Taeya Rashell Hinton in June after a wild gun-filled night in Crestview. Police said a Snapchat video on May 7, 2022, showed Hinton with a gun threatening […]
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
DA: Mobile man who hogtied mother and buried her in shallow grave gets life in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile District Attorney's Office, on Monday Clarke Raines was sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole for the Murder of his mother, Kay Raines. He was also sentenced to 10 years for each of the 13 counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
Michigan man charged in Flomaton murder, suspect in Wisconsin murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states. Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead […]
Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police
UPDATE: Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile […]
Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive. No other details have been released. ---
Wisconsin murder suspect charged in slaying of Alabama man; ALEA says evidence found linking him to both killings
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County this week is now charged in the slaying of a south Alabama man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday said 23-year-old Caleb Scott Anderson is charged with murder in the Wednesday death of Dwight Dixon, 52, in Flomaton. Anderson is also charged with first -degree burglary.
Mobile police investigating couple shot to death in burning car
Mobile police are investigating the deaths of two people found at the scene of a burning car this morning. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said police, along with Mobile Fire-Rescue, responded to a call in the 2000 block of Osage Street at about 7:38 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old woman suffering...
wtaq.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Green Bay Murder Formally Charged with Another Murder in Alabama
COLUMBIANA, AL (WTAQ) — The man arrested in Alabama in connection with a murder on Green Bay’s west side earlier this week is also wanted for a homicide in Alabama and an assault in Iron County, Michigan. Green Bay Police Captain Gary Richgels says that makes the case...
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
