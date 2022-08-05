ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

Michigan man arrested for murder of Flomaton man wanted in connection with WI murder

By Keith Lane
WPMI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPMI

Three juveniles detained for Mobile school shooting threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm that three juveniles have been detained for possible involvement in online threats to carry out a shooting at several local schools. The threats circulating online named Murphy and Baker High schools as well as unnamed elementary schools. MPD says protocols were followed...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies seek woman for questioning in Pensacola killing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has questions for a Pensacola woman related to a homicide that happened on Walnut Avenue in the Ensley community, according to an ECSO Facebook post. The ECSO Facebook post emphasized the department were searching for Amber Dawn Meadows, 46, only for questioning relating to the Monday […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flomaton, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Anderson, AL
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Flomaton, AL
Helena, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Helena, AL
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday

UPDATE: LOTS OF QUESTIONS IN FIERY DEATHS: MOBILE POLICE MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teens face attempted murder charges for Crestview shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police have an 18-year-old in custody for attempted murder. Police said more young adults are facing charges. Crestview police issued a warrant for Taeya Rashell Hinton in June after a wild gun-filled night in Crestview. Police said a Snapchat video on May 7, 2022, showed Hinton with a gun threatening […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Scott Anderson#Violent Crime#Flomaton Police#Alea S Fusion Center#Alea Special Agents
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WKRG News 5

Michigan man charged in Flomaton murder, suspect in Wisconsin murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states. Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police

UPDATE: Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
FLOMATON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive. No other details have been released. ---
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police investigating couple shot to death in burning car

Mobile police are investigating the deaths of two people found at the scene of a burning car this morning. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said police, along with Mobile Fire-Rescue, responded to a call in the 2000 block of Osage Street at about 7:38 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old woman suffering...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy