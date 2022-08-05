'I would've given him the cash if he asked': 84-year-old victim speaks out following Middletown robbery

Read on www.wlwt.com
Katielou
2d ago
It's Middletown! That's everyday happenings in Middletown! Police concentrate on the wrong things! They once sent 6 cruisers & officers for an unpaid fine. No lie!
Reply
2
My Truth
3d ago
Saw this earlier. Leave the children and elderly alone. Get a job, really! WTH
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
1 killed, 1 arrested after Middletown hit-and-run
Around 9 p.m. Monday 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike south on Roosevelt Avenue and 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance was traveling north, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
WKRC
Report: Amazon driver shoots man who pulled knife on him in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver says he shot a man Sunday morning because he pulled a knife. Police were called to the scene on Central Avenue around 5 a.m. The driver reportedly told them that the man came out of nowhere waving a knife, so he shot him in the leg.
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Butler County. Officials say around 9 p.m., Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle south on Roosevelt Ave. Authorities say Dominique Tarrance, 24, was driving a PT Cruiser north on Roosevelt Ave. when they attempted to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
1 killed after motorized bicycle crash in Middletown; Suspect arrested after fleeing scene
MIDDLETOWN — One man died after a motorized bicycle crash in Middletown Monday night. Troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown around 9:02 p.m. Preliminary investigations showed troopers that Donald Williams, 62, of Miamisburg, was going...
Middletown police searching for man suspected of robbing 84 year-old woman
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man suspected of a robbing an elderly woman. Video released by police shows an 84 year old woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots on Roosevelt Blvd. A light colored...
‘We can all breathe again;’ Community thanks Kansas PD for capture of Butler Twp. shooting suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Hundreds took to the social media page of Lawrence Kansas Police Department to express their gratitude for the capture of a shooting suspect. The police department posted on their social media confirming the capture of Stephen Marlow, who is suspected of shooting and killing four people in a Butler Township neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati shooting: Surveillance camera shows people flee as gun shots ring out
CINCINNATI — Police are searching for at least two shooters after nine people were wounded in a shooting in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood Sunday. It started around 1:30 a.m. when officers were called to Main and 13th streets for a report of multiple gun shot victims. Nine people were shot...
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
New security video reveals new details in Over-the-Rhine shooting that left 9 wounded
CINCINNATI — New security video is revealing new details of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured. The video taken from inside Urban Transit Shop shows a barrage of gunfire then a six-second gap and another barrage of gunfire. At least 22 shots are fired. An exact...
Dayton Police Department reports ‘significant increase’ in car thefts; Their tips to stay safe
DAYTON — Dayton Police Department issued a warning to the public after they said they have seen a “significant increase” in car thefts. DPD said that thieves may be using a method that 2011 or newer Kia vehicles and 2015 or newer Hyundai vehicles with physical keys are especially susceptible to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Butler Twp. shooting suspect charged with murder, burglary
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected of killing four people in Butler Township was charged with murder Monday. According to Vandalia Municipal Court records, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was charged with the following: eight counts of murder, four counts of burglary and one count of having weapons while under disability. Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, police […]
Fox 19
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
WLWT 5
Man hospitalized after being found shot in senior care facility parking lot
CINCINNATI — A man has been taken to the hospital after being found shot in the parking lot of a senior care facility. Officials say the man, who is not a resident of the Judson Care Center, was found and discovered by District 3 police. The director of the...
Times Gazette
Leesburg woman sentenced to 2 years in prison
A Leesburg woman was sentenced to a total of 24 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for two separate cases for possession of heroin and failure to appear. Kayla Valentine, 29, was sentenced to 10 months for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to her sentencing of 14 months for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, in the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Court records state that Valentine was given 68 days of jail-time credit for the first case but zero days for the second case.
Fox 19
One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated...
Cincinnati: Video Shows People Running From Gun Shots In The OTR
Cincinnati: Video Shows People Running From Gun Shots In The OTR
WLWT 5
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
Multiple people shot in overnight Cincinnati shooting
Cincinnati police said it happened in the Over-the-Rhine district, at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.
Comments / 9