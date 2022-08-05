ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

'I would've given him the cash if he asked': 84-year-old victim speaks out following Middletown robbery

By Karin Johnson
WLWT 5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Katielou
2d ago

It's Middletown! That's everyday happenings in Middletown! Police concentrate on the wrong things! They once sent 6 cruisers & officers for an unpaid fine. No lie!

My Truth
3d ago

Saw this earlier. Leave the children and elderly alone. Get a job, really! WTH

WKRC

Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Butler County. Officials say around 9 p.m., Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle south on Roosevelt Ave. Authorities say Dominique Tarrance, 24, was driving a PT Cruiser north on Roosevelt Ave. when they attempted to make...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Officer shot in the head in Warren County is back in the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney is back in the hospital. He was the officer shot in the head on July 12 while responding to a domestic call. Ney was having trouble breathing and was having chest pains Friday afternoon. He went back to the hospital and was placed in intensive care.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Butler Twp. shooting suspect charged with murder, burglary

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected of killing four people in Butler Township was charged with murder Monday. According to Vandalia Municipal Court records, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was charged with the following: eight counts of murder, four counts of burglary and one count of having weapons while under disability. Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, police […]
VANDALIA, OH
Fox 19

Victim identified in Colerain Township crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Leesburg woman sentenced to 2 years in prison

A Leesburg woman was sentenced to a total of 24 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for two separate cases for possession of heroin and failure to appear. Kayla Valentine, 29, was sentenced to 10 months for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to her sentencing of 14 months for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, in the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Court records state that Valentine was given 68 days of jail-time credit for the first case but zero days for the second case.
LEESBURG, OH
Fox 19

One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated...
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH

