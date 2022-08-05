'I would've given him the cash if he asked': 84-year-old victim speaks out following Middletown robbery

A Leesburg woman was sentenced to a total of 24 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for two separate cases for possession of heroin and failure to appear. Kayla Valentine, 29, was sentenced to 10 months for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to her sentencing of 14 months for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, in the Ohio Reformatory for Women. Court records state that Valentine was given 68 days of jail-time credit for the first case but zero days for the second case.

LEESBURG, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO