EAST HARTFORD — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with advanced dementia. Irwin Alleyne, 86, was last seen at his home in the northeastern part of town near the Manchester line around noon Sunday, police said. He is described as a Black man, 5-foot-4, 145 pounds and bald, with a small beard. He was wearing ¾ jeans and a white jersey with a red around the neck and sleeves.

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO