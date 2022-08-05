ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

Herbie J Pilato

My Mom's "Circle of Peace"

Towards the end of their lives here, my mother and father became more than my parents. The roles were reversed as their needs increased. Ultimately, they became my "children" and my best friends. And today, I make every attempt to live to the fullest the life that God gave me through my parents.
Lefty Graves

Church lady makes her own change for $50 in the church's offering plate to tithe on Sunday

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was raised attending church every Sunday and every Wednesday. On Sunday mornings, an offering plate was passed around the congregation, and people were expected to tithe each week. An usher would pass the offering plate around, starting at either the front or the back row of the church sanctuary, and move their way forward or back accordingly.
KRCB 104.9

Palaez remembered at solemn vigil

Led by clergy, and adding a solemn, contrast to an otherwise festive Friday evening in Courthouse Square...about 100 people gathered for an hour-long vigil memorializing David Palaez Chavez, a week after he was killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy.    Family members, many having driven from as far as Fresno, stood stoic, still coming to grips with tragedy. Chavez's elder brother Jose briefly addressed the crowd, with translation provided by members of the North Bay Organizing Project.   (English translation) "It hurts me that after murdering my brother, now they are murdering who he was. For us, he was a son, a brother a family father and a hard worker. My brother did not deserve to die like this. He was a good man. A happy, joyous man"   Local activist Robert Evans, a leader in local efforts for law enforcement reform, said only forceful public pressure would assure a thorough and fair investigation.    "The only way any measure of police accountability has happened in Sonoma County, since I've been working on this for 20 years here, is by the demand of the will of the people."  
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

