Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool off in the heat with ‘Firefighter Fridays’

KFVS12
Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area. A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime. “We’re cleaning the floodwall, making...
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesdays featuring Back Porch BBQ food truck
KFVS12
Arrest made in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza place
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank continues Weekend Backpack Program
KFVS12
Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo
KFVS12
Fire at Creal Springs Municipal Building under investigation
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is ongoing in the city of Creal Springs, in Williamson County, after a fire started in the city’s municipal building Monday night, August 8. Creal Springs Mayor Micah Morrow said she received a call around 5:48 p.m. that the municipal building, which...
Spelunkers in Perry County, Mo. find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a senior dog Saturday that had been missing for nearly two months.
KFVS12
Global Sleep Under the Stars Night preview
KFVS12
First ever Midwest Conference of the Unknown held in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
KFVS12
SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau
kbsi23.com
Heartland Harvest Church 9th Annual Back to School Bash-Pak
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Back-to-School Pak for Heartland Harvest Church was Sunday. It was a Star Wars themed event with food, music, games and school supplies for the children. Heartland Harvest Church treasurer and event organizer Janet Millers says the event is especially important this year...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
KFVS12
Heartland cyclists hit the trails in Jackson
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank expands with Jackson location
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank is still in the process of constructing a new facility in Jackson. Chief Advancement Officer, Sarah Garner said, “There’s been a lot of delays in getting people in to do the work...and it’s just construction post-COVID. Prior to COVID we were feeding around 64,000 people every month. Then COVID hit and that number jumped to 90,000.”
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
KFVS12
New astronomy group meeting in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Enthusiasts and experts interested in astronomy and the study of space have created a group open to anyone wanting to learn and discuss the science. The new group, Astronomical Association of Southeast Missouri, meets every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
mymoinfo.com
Some Power Out, Power Lines Down & Power Pole Blown Down By Strong Thunderstorm in Madison County
(Fredericktown) More problems in Madison County because of thunderstorms. Last week, flash flooding forced the evacuation of a couple dozen citizens who lived near rising water around Fredericktown. Now, a strong thunderstorm that moved through Madison County in the 3 o’clock hour on this Monday afternoon caused some power lines...
