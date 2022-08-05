Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. helps kids cool off in the heat with ‘Firefighter Fridays’

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank is still in the process of constructing a new facility in Jackson. Chief Advancement Officer, Sarah Garner said, “There’s been a lot of delays in getting people in to do the work...and it’s just construction post-COVID. Prior to COVID we were feeding around 64,000 people every month. Then COVID hit and that number jumped to 90,000.”

