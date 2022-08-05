ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Allen County reports first probable monkeypox case

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhat8_0h6fKv3R00

LIMA — Allen County Public Health has identified the county’s first probable case of monkeypox, the health department reported Friday.

There have been 38 cases of monkeypox in Ohio thus far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has identified 7,100 cases of the rare disease in the U.S. this year.

The first probable case in Ohio was reported in June, though Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said at the time that “monkeypox does not easily spread between people, so the risk to Ohioans is generally very low.”

The White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency Thursday.

Monkeypox is primarily spread through close contact like sexual intercourse, kissing and hugging a person who has monkeypox. But the virus may also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces like bedding or towels used during sex or prolonged face-to-face contact, according to the CDC.

Pregnant people infected with monkeypox are at risk of sharing the virus with their fetus through the placenta too, according to the CDC.

The virus typically causes a rash, which may become painful, three weeks after exposure. But in some cases, a person may also develop flu-like symptoms before or after the rash starts, according to the CDC.

The CDC estimates that illness may last anywhere from two to four weeks, while an infected person may spread the virus from the moment symptoms start until their rash has completely healed.

Allen County Public Health on Friday reported that anyone with a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms associated with monkeypox should avoid close contact with others, including sex, until they have been evaluated for monkeypox.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Lima Manor to close by end of year

LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Payne will seat seek on Lima Muni Court bench

LIMA — Lima Municipal Court Magistrate John Payne has announced his candidacy for a seat on the bench of Lima Municipal Court. Payne said he plans to file the necessary paperwork at the Allen County Board of Elections Office at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the Municipal Court judge’s seat currently held by the retiring Judge David Rodabaugh.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima’s vision to revitalize

LIMA — The Lima City Council met Monday evening, where Mayor Sharetta Smith appointed a Chief of Staff. City Council approved the position and salary for $90,000 annually. Smith was the previous Chief of Staff before her inauguration as mayor. According to Smith, a Chief of Staff personnel will be announced this month.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
County
Allen County, OH
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
Allen County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
The Lima News

Suspect in Lima bank robbery in court

LIMA — A Lima man charged with robbing a bank on the city’s east side earlier this year appeared in court briefly on Monday for a suppression hearing requested by his attorney. Steve Chamberlain of the Allen County Public Defenders Office is attempting to have statements made to police by Brandon Allen Sr. ruled inadmissible as evidence when a jury trial begins next month.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Delphos St. John’s captures Delphos Country Club Invite

Delphos St. John’s 315, Ottoville 326, Delphos Jefferson 367, Fort Jennings 420. DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s Tyce was the medalist with a score of 74. Other Blue Jay scores were Collin Feathers (75), Jack Gerker (76), Caden Wright (90), Ashton Milligan (93) and Parker Will (118). Ottoville’s Keaton Schnipke led the team with a 76. Other Grant Leis (82), Michael Turnwald (84), Jace Langhals (84), Blake Kortokrax (95) and Brayden Geise (103). Isaac Gallmeier led Jefferson with a 79. Other team scores were Brady Duvall (89), Caden Carder (97), Casey Knippen (102), Kellen Carder (123) and Kayden Slygh (119). Fort Jennings’ Adam Hoersten led the team with a 101. Other team scores were Ryan Aldrich (104), Braden Knippen (106), Dylan Tomilson (110) and Andrew Aldrich (133).
DELPHOS, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
120
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy