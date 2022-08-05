911 Dispatchers get a boost in telecommunication thanks to a state radio update

Read on www.kotatv.com
KELOLAND TV
Pennington County Sheriff gets extra deputies during the Sturgis Rally
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in the Black Hills are teaming up to keep the communities safe while hundreds of thousands of motorcycles pass through. Whether it’s just answering the public’s questions or laying down the law, these deputies are keeping busy during this year’s motorcycle rally.
kotatv.com
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally traffic counts out-pacing 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than in 2021. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 in 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: DUIs up, 2 fatal crashes
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
kotatv.com
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
kbhbradio.com
Department of Transportation issues first rally vehicle traffic count numbers
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation released their rally vehicle traffic count numbers today. The D-O-T says their counters show traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis. On Friday, August 5, 56,885 vehicles entered Sturgis – up 11.4-percent from the previous five-year average. On Saturday,...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
kotatv.com
New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City mayor working on next year city budget
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- With budgets getting written and taxes dollars adding up, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender is starting to see next year’s financial picture for the city. Allender says expect inflation to be visible in the city budget. Allender also said workforce issues have been hitting municipal governments...
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
A major crime that takes place every year during the Sturgis Rally is human trafficking and Indigenous girls are a common target.
kotatv.com
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The Roosevelt outdoor pool will reopen on Sept. 6 and the outdoor 50-meter pool will remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The last day for the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park is scheduled for Sept. 3.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota
(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
newscenter1.tv
City crews responding to Highway 16, Skyline Drive water line break
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, the City of Rapid City reported that a water line break is affecting water pressure for residential and business customers along the areas of Highway 16 and Skyline Drive. The city says that the water line break was reported early Monday afternoon and...
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Jordy Schone
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a nice looking Blue Gill caught out of Sheridan Lake by Jordy Schone. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!
Women on wheels to Sturgis
Women make up nearly 20% of all bike riders -- that's twice as many as 10 years ago.
kotatv.com
‘Krush’ makes it to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Walking along Main Street during the Sturgis Rally you’ll normally see motorcycles, food, drinks, and so much more, but two women discovered something unusual last Monday. Angie Olson, co-owner of Paws on Main, was walking into work when she discovered an injured turtle. The turtle,...
