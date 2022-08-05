911 Dispatchers get a boost in telecommunication thanks to a state radio update

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The Roosevelt outdoor pool will reopen on Sept. 6 and the outdoor 50-meter pool will remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The last day for the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park is scheduled for Sept. 3.

