ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Israel Adesanya to defend middleweight title vs. Alex Pereira in UFC 281 headliner

By Marc Raimondi
ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 40 video: Cory McKenna makes history, taps Miranda Granger with Von Flue choke

Cory McKenna earned the eighth Von Flue choke finish in UFC history on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 40. McKenna (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who at 23 years old is the youngest female fighter on the UFC roster, got a finish with a rarely-utilized grappling technique against Miranda Granger (7-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in their strawweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
Boxing Scene

Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'

Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headliner#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Ufc#Sportscenter#Espn#Mma#Glory Kickboxing#Nigerian#Brazilian
MMAmania.com

What happened to Dominick Reyes? Former UFC title challenger reveals MMA future

Dominick Reyes nearly defeated Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title when they went to war across five rounds in the UFC 247 main event back in early 2020. In fact, several media outlets (including this one) — along with promotion president Dana White — scored their 25-minute contest in favor of “The Devastator.”
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez training for Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez posted footage of his training camp on Monday in preparing for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. What we see from the workout is Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is putting effort into his combination punching and mobility. These were two areas that his last opponent, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol, took advantage of on May 7th.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Sam Alvey releases statement following ninth non-victory in a row at UFC Vegas 59

Sam Alvey returned to action at UFC Vegas 59 last night, lasting just 1:56 in the cage against a very game and violent Michal Oleksiejczuk. “Smilin’ Sam” never managed to get much going as Oleksiejczuk backed him up against the cage and dropped him twice before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully stopped things.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
New Zealand
tvinsider.com

WWE U.S. Champ Bobby Lashley Talks Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar & Future on ‘Raw’

When Bobby Lashley returned to WWE four years ago, he brought a wealth of new experience and renewed confidence. That has resulted in reaching the top of the mountain including reigns as a WWE champion toppling the likes of Brock Lesnar. “The Almighty” currently holds the United States title, taking...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Sam Alvey issues statement following TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59

Sam Alvey has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event. Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winless skid, his most recent effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen. “Smile’n Sam’s” most recent win had come back in June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy