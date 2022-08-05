Calhoun Co. detectives looking for wanted woman

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help finding a wanted woman.

Megan Lea Stanton, 33, is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense. The sheriff’s office said she is also wanted for questioning in connection with other mail thefts and fraudulent bank transactions.

Stanton is described as a white female, 5 foot 2 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247-637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.

