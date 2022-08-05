Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic

Read on www.cbs46.com
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta counties under severe thunderstorm warning | Live Weather Blog
ATLANTA — Storms are starting to move through metro Atlanta on Monday. Lightning, heavy rain will likely come with the storms prompting warnings for drivers to be wary of inclement weather during their evening commute. 11Alive will track the rain as it moves through the area. Follow live updates...
CBS 46
New I-285 lanes at Georgia 400 open Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a major change if you drive on I-285 in the Atlanta metro area. Officials say the westbound lanes at the exit to Georgia-400 will open Monday morning at 5 a.m. Westbound drivers on I-285 who want to travel north or south on Georgia-400 will...
New exit lane opens as part of ongoing I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project
ATLANTA — A new westbound exit on Interstate 285 opened Monday morning. The new exit opening is part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s ongoing I-285/Georgia 400 interchange project. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michele Newell tells us that the exit...
CBS 46
Bike tours aim to drum up business along less traveled section of BeltLine
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The BeltLine is wildly successful, as evident by the massive crowds that flock there to walk, run, or bike daily. But there are still some sections that many have yet to discover. The many businesses that line the less traveled sections of the BeltLine are hoping...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Monday August 8 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could become strong, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. What is in the statement?
CBS 46
South Fulton police warn drivers to ‘slow down’ as speed cameras activated
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The message that school safety officials, South Fulton police officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have sent to all metro Atlanta drivers is slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. The...
Residents in DeKalb County frustrated after utility lines left unmoved, unfixed
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — “Editor’s Note:” An earlier version of this story mentioned ‘live power lines.’ The lines were not power lines but utility lines. As storms begin to roll in, some DeKalb county residents are hoping it doesn’t cause downed utility lines.
CBS 46
Roswell’s Rivers Alive cleanup returns Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell’s annual Rivers Alive event will return Sept. 17. Rivers Alive is the town’s annual river cleanup; volunteers remove trash, mark storm drains and remove invasive plant species from the Chattahoochee River as it flows through the city. It’s one of many such events around the state aimed at keeping Georgia’s waterways clean.
CBS 46
Air conditioning issues reported at dozens of Clayton County Schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The new school year is up and running, but some of the air conditioning units are not. CBS46 obtained an 80-page report detailing hundreds of open HVAC issues in Clayton County Schools. At Brown Elementary, the report says several rooms are warm and the A/C is...
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
WXIA 11 Alive
I-75 south open after wreck creates backup for most of morning
ATLANTA — Only the HOV lane of I-75 southbound was open Friday morning as a box truck and multiple vehicles blocked most of the busy interstate. The wreck was first reported just after 6 a.m., and was right before Central Avenue. After a few hours the wreck was cleared...
Monroe Local News
Updated Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for more strong thunderstorms
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Alert for the potential for a strong thunderstorm for portions of southeaster Gwinnett and northwestern Walton County until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Likely to continue until midnight. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, northwestern Oconee,...
CBS 46
First Alert Forecast | Scattered storms diminish this evening, but return Tuesday!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that developed in the afternoon heat have - for the most part - pushed well south of Metro Atlanta. Remaining downpours are forecast to diminish through the rest of the evening. Plan on a mild, somewhat muggy and mostly dry night.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett police to shut down roadway for accident reconstruction Monday morning
The Gwinnett County Police Department plans to shut down a section of Braselton Highway in Dacula on Monday morning, Aug. 8, to reconstruct a traffic accident in which a Buford man was killed. Jeffrey Smith, 50, died Sunday, July 31. No charges have been filed in the accident case, but...
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday. Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
