Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO