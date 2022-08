World’s Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse getting facelift

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve driven past City Brewery in La Crosse lately, you may have noticed that the famous six-pack is getting some work done.

Crews started on what the brewery is calling “stage one” of giving the World’s Largest Six-Pack a makeover.

So far, that involves removing the wrap with the La Crosse Lager logo and cleaning whatever’s underneath.

The next step will be figuring out what the cans will look like, which is yet to be determined.

