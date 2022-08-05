49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Not Happy with Team Fighting During Training Camp

Read on outsider.com
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Former Packers Coach Has Hilarious Reaction To Aaron Rodgers Using Psychedelics
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently opened up about his experience with ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT. Rodgers told Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit, that ayahuasca helped him learn how to unconditionally love himself. “To me, one of the core tenets of your...
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though. Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Pete Carroll Reveals Frontrunner in Seattle Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
What If The Golden State Warriors Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?
Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent on August 6, and I think the Golden State Warriors should consider signing him. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
NFL Comments on Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ Recreational Use of Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca
Not that we ever expected to learn this, but it turns out that the NFL does not care if their players – even superstar Aaron Rodgers – recreationally use Ayahuasca. Rodgers said in a recent appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that he has recreationally taken the psychedelic drug. He has won back-to-back NFL Most Valuable Player awards at 37 and 38 years old. His 2020 and 2021 seasons have been two of the best in his entire 17-season career.
WATCH: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Scolds Fan for Throwing Souvenir Football at Him
Over the weekend, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen got pretty upset with a member of Bills… The post WATCH: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Scolds Fan for Throwing Souvenir Football at Him appeared first on Outsider.
Things slowing down for 49ers QB Trey Lance
It’s starting to come together for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. After a rookie season where he was the backup signal caller from Day 1, he’s gotten a chance to log more reps this year and the experience is starting to pay off in a tangible way for the QB.
Former Red Raider Gets Chance with World Champion Warriors
The Golden State Warriors signed McClung along with two others on Friday.
WATCH: Fight Between Mets, Braves Fans at Citi Field Leads to Hectic Scene
While the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fought for NL East superiority at Citi Field over the weekend, fans fought over something different. We’re just not quite sure what it was. In the latest edition of “stupid fans getting into stupid fights,” multiple Mets fans got into a...
WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Coaches at Giants Practice
At this point, someone on the New York Giants staff should have War’s hit song… The post WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Coaches at Giants Practice appeared first on Outsider.
Report: NFL Owners Expected to Approve $4.65 Billion Sale of Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos will soon be under new ownership, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. The sale will come at a massive $4.65 billion price tag, too. Late Monday night, Schefter reported that NFL owners are expected to approve the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner Group. It’s led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.
