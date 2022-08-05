49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Not Happy with Team Fighting During Training Camp

Not that we ever expected to learn this, but it turns out that the NFL does not care if their players – even superstar Aaron Rodgers – recreationally use Ayahuasca. Rodgers said in a recent appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that he has recreationally taken the psychedelic drug. He has won back-to-back NFL Most Valuable Player awards at 37 and 38 years old. His 2020 and 2021 seasons have been two of the best in his entire 17-season career.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 59 MINUTES AGO