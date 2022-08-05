ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

Catch 22 Fennville: Vote for the top athlete from 2001-22

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

Editor's Note: Did you catch these 22? The Holland Sentinel has released its list of the top athletes from the past 22 years from each school. Vote for the top athlete. The top boys and girls vote getters will be announced at the end of the series. Remember, the series is from 2001-2022 and no current high school athletes are eligible. The Leonard family requested Wes be taken off of this list since he didn't finish his career at Fennville and The Sentinel has agreed to the request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWTuo_0h6fKI4S00

Marissa Beltran-Pena

Class of 2008

The leader of the resurgent softball program in Fennville, Marissa Beltran-Pena was a dominant pitcher that helped the Blackhawks' turnaround. She earned all-conference and all-area honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXzGn_0h6fKI4S00

Selena Beltran-Pena

Class of 2011

One of the top softball pitchers in area history, Selena Beltran-Pena was dominant in the circle. She earned all-state honors and was the Sentinel Player of the Year as a senior. She could also hit with the best of them, making her a difficult opponent all over the field at Fennville and when she played at Hope College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBeAM_0h6fKI4S00

Gabriel Castillo

Class of 2022

One of the top players on the field, Gabriel Castillo became an honorable mention all-state performer, helping turn Fennville into a conference championship team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUs4S_0h6fKI4S00

Jace Cossey

Class of 2019

Using his speed on the field, Jace Cossey became an all-state wide receiver after piling up more than 1,000 yards as a senior. He led Fennville to the playoffs after a drought of several years. He also played basketball and was one of the top guards in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4n7V_0h6fKI4S00

Lindsay Cossey

Class of 2016

Perhaps the best left-handed pitcher in the history of the Holland area, Lindsay Cossey used a superb mix of pitches to keep hitters off-balance throughout her career that included two honorable mention all-state years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwrAZ_0h6fKI4S00

Stephanie Fuller

Class of 2015

One of the quickest guards to ever play basketball in the area, Stephanie Fuller darted her way toward the basket and to all-conference and Sentinel all-area honors. One of three Fennville girls basketball players to ever make the Sentinel's All-Area first team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcOa1_0h6fKI4S00

Coryne Howard

Class of 2020

After earning all-state honorable mention as a junior, Coryne Howard soared even higher as a senior. She was again all-state honorable mention but also broke Fennville's career scoring record on senior night. The guard could shoot, drive to the basket and worked hard to become an elite defender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xvvru_0h6fKI4S00

Mitchell Leonard

Class of 2015

Went from being a terrific rebounder to all-around threat on the basketball court, Mitchell Leonard earned all-state honorable mention as a senior after seeing his offense jump. He also was an all-conference and all-area quarterback on the football team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0Qm9_0h6fKI4S00

Julian Martinez-Grigg

Class of 2017

Despite a devastating spinal injury, Julian Martinez-Grigg was able to return to the court and earn all-state honorable mention. A guard who could do it all, he hit a three-quarters-of-the-court shot at the buzzer that made SportsCenter, one of several buzzer-beaters he hit during his stellar career.

Lucas McFarland

Class of 2005

One of the most explosive football players in the area, Lucas McFarland dominated on the gridiron. He was a first-team all-state running back as a senior, leading the area in rushing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PH9Kf_0h6fKI4S00

Angelica Mendoza

Class of 2022

A two-sport star, Angelica Mendoza qualified for the state cross country finals. She also was a two-time all-state honorable mention soccer player, helping the Blackhawks into a conference power team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAlHG_0h6fKI4S00

Julie Mendoza

Class of 2019

In a family of runners, Julie Mendoza became the first cross country athlete to qualify for the state meet from the Blackhawks for several years. She was all-SAC and all-region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4FH7_0h6fKI4S00

Mary Mendoza

Class of 2016

As a freshman, Mary Mendoza set the bar by making the cross country state finals. She was the start of a wave of the Mendoza family that has taken over in Fennville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vna2u_0h6fKI4S00

Christian Mendoza-Huynh

Class of 2020

One of the best soccer players in the history of the area, Christian Mendoza-Huynh was a first-team all-state player as a senior after two years of earning honorable mention accolades. He was the first soccer player from Fennville to earn first-team all-state honors after a stellar season that saw him score 22 goals and dish out 20 assists as a senior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9jcA_0h6fKI4S00

Aaron Overhiser

Class of 2015

Using his size and ability, Aaron Overhiser was an all-state basketball player as a senior after leading the Blackhawks to a conference title. He also was a star wide receiver on the football field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUiJr_0h6fKI4S00

Matthew Sanchez

Class of 2019

As a senior, Matthew Sanchez batted .512 to earn all-state honors in Division 3 in baseball. He also was a strong basketball player and as a quarterback, led the Blackhawks to the playoffs after a long drought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z78Uv_0h6fKI4S00

Tyler Schut

Class of 2022

A multi-sport threat, Tyler Schut helped Fennville transition to 8-man football with a bang, setting multiple MHSAA receiving records and earning all-state honors along the way.

Tyler Sessions

Class of 2005

As a quarterback, Tyler Sessions led Fennville to the playoffs behind the strength of his arm. As a senior, he threw for more than 2,000 yards and still ranks among the state leaders in passing attempts and completions in a season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUYMY_0h6fKI4S00

Carmen Tencate

Class of 2022

A soaring finish to a stellar career, Carmen Tencate claimed the Division 3 regional championship in the long jump and qualified for the state finals, one of the few Fennville athletes to reach the state finals in the past two decades. She will continue her career at Ferris State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh9MT_0h6fKI4S00

Jordan Watkins

Class of 2017

A two-time all-state honorable mention linebacker, Jordan Watkins had an incredible senior year with 127 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, in addition to 778 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns on offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46p7nt_0h6fKI4S00

Amber VanWieren

Class of 2009

One of the best multi-sport athletes in Fennville history, Amber VanWieren earned a stunning 16 varsity letters for the Blackhawks. She graduated as the all-time leading scorer in basketball, was the first player to score 1,000 point and was a three-time Sentinel all-area player. She lettered all four years in basketball, softball and track. She also had three in volleyball and one in football. She played basketball at Kalamazoo Valley.

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona at Dan.D'Addona@hollandsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Catch 22 Fennville: Vote for the top athlete from 2001-22

Comments / 0

 

