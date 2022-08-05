ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton Unified trustees silent at town hall on grand jury report

By Ben Irwin and Hannah Workman, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

The Arthur Coleman Jr. Administrative Complex was filled with concerned community members for a town hall meeting held by the Stockton Unified School District Board of Trustees Aug. 4 to discuss the June San Joaquin County grand jury report that found financial mismanagement , poor business practices and a lack of transparency within the school district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKwsZ_0h6fKA0e00

More on Stockton Unified: Facilities director told staffers he’s under investigation by FBI, state auditor

To the disappointment of many who showed up hoping for a two-way conversation, Interim Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller — who was just four days in on the job — told the crowd that the goal of the meeting was to “actively listen” to the concerns of community members and responses would be given at future town halls. Miller did not specify when those meetings would be held.

Harpreet Chima, former 9th Congressional District candidate and current Fix SUSD organizer — a group of students, parents, SUSD staff and community members formed in response to the second scathing grand jury report on the school district in a year — said this is the first town hall he’s seen where the politicians have decided to remain silent. Trustees Cecilia Mendez, Ray Zulueta and Scot McBrian were the only board members present out of seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrV9L_0h6fKA0e00

ICYMI: Stagg High School security checkpoint unmanned when student was stabbed to death

“I hope people in November are paying attention to the elections,” Chima said, “and I hope after November people keep paying attention because two of you are not up for election. While you think you may be safe in those seats for another two years, we’re going to try and make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Just 15 minutes into the two-hour meeting, Board President Mendez attempted to end the meeting after a brief lull in comment cards. A SUSD employee who spoke during public comment called it “absolutely appalling” that Mendez attempted to end the meeting shortly after it had begun.

“I have a child that I had to find childcare for to be here so I can come and see what’s going on in the district I work for, and I have children in,” the SUSD employee said. “If you show that little consideration for your community who’s come to speak to you, what consideration do you have for my child and my school?”

Rafael Cardoza of Stockton said the town hall was “just another school board meeting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpoIp_0h6fKA0e00

More on Stockton Unified: District's safety plans dated or out of compliance with state law, consultant says

11 months ago, these guys received the same type of report ,” Cardoza said. “Nobody did anything. Nothing changed.”

Elizabeth Ng Mayberry approached the microphone to address the board, her nerves showing in her shaky hands.

“This is a terrifying time … to express any kind of opinion, to even be in this room,” Ng Mayberry said. “I just don’t understand. If you could help your families and your teachers understand, that would be great.”

Michelle Munoz, an instructional coach at Stockton Unified, said the grand jury reports have validated the climate SUSD teachers endure, attempting to function in a dysfunctional, broken machine. Edison High social studies teacher Gustavo Gonzalez grew up in Stockton, left to get his degree and returned to serve his hometown community. He questions giving the same advice now.

More on Stockton Unified: District reinstates safety coordinator, grant writer — but funding questions remain

“As I teach my kids and tell them to go to college and get ahead, sometimes I wonder: should I tell them to come back to Stockton to work in our schools as teachers?” Gonzalez said. “Recent events sometimes make me reconsider.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOaQ8_0h6fKA0e00

Lifelong Stocktonian and Stagg High grad Jane Butterfield raised concern over the accountability of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds — the over $241 million in one-time COVID-relief dollars Stockton Unified was allotted from the federal government.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire … we all know what’s in those reports,” Butterfield said. “When I heard about the (over $241 million) I thought, ‘God, this will be transformational for Stockton Unified.’ I haven’t heard anything about it. I have no idea how it’s being spent. This community should demand a full account of exactly where those funds have or have not gone.”

ICYMI: Dr. Traci E. Miller named new Stockton Unified interim superintendent

The June grand jury report states that Stockton Unified has no master plan that shows how ESSER funds are or will be spent, and the Business Services Department is unable to provide data and accounting for ESSER expenditures. Based on testimony, the grand jury was unable to determine how spending of ESSER funds or the budgeting process for those funds was conducted.

The Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT), a state agency, has been retained by the San Joaquin County Office of Education to conduct an AB139 Extraordinary Audit — used to determine fraud, misappropriation of funds or other illegal fiscal practices — in response to the school district’s projected at least $30 million deficit by 2024. The Extraordinary Audit is expected to be completed in 12-18 months. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office did not elaborate any further.

“It is my office’s policy not to comment on ongoing investigations and pending arrests or prosecution of individuals or organizations,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar told The Record.

Record reporter Ben Irwin covers Stockton and San Joaquin County government. He can be reached at birwin@recordnet.com or on Twitter @B1rwin.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton Unified trustees silent at town hall on grand jury report

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Community shares scathing feedback at Stockton Unified town hall meeting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Concerned community members shared scathing commentary Thursday evening about the state of the Stockton Unified School District and the district's board of education following agrand jury report giving them a "failing grade in public trust." "Listening to it – my heart hurt because we can do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Stockton, CA
Education
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Sacramento Observer

Stephon Clark’s Family Calls For Officer’s Relocation

The family of a local father slain by police in 2018 is once again demanding accountability after an officer who killed him was spotted working in Oak Park. Stephon Clark’s mother, Sequette Clark, and older brother Stevante Clark led a group of supporters in protest Saturday, marching in the streets near the busy intersection of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard. They take issue with the fact that Officer Jared Robinet, one of the two officers who fatally shot their loved one March 18, 2018, is back in the area, policing.
turlockcitynews.com

Two With Warrants Arrested After Falsely Identifying Selves

At about 8:57 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police sergeant near Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, made contact with a man at the park who he recognized and believed had a warrant. The sergeant had his dispatcher run the man, Adrian Hernandez, 31, of Turlock, and he returned with...
TURLOCK, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire Slowed In Amador County Near Camanche Parkway

Amador County, CA — A 16.5-acre fire ignited early yesterday evening, during the five o’clock hour, in Amador County. It started near Coal Mine Road and Camanche Parkway in Jackson Valley. It was visible from parts of nearby Calaveras County, especially the Valley Springs area. The forward progress was stopped on the Coal Fire at around 7pm and crews worked overnight to build containment lines. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no evacuation orders in place.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Fbi#School Security#Budgeting#Local News#Susd#Stagg High School
Daily Californian

Two UC Berkeley students robbed, threatened with taser near northwest corner of campus

Two UC Berkeley students were robbed late Friday night at the area where Tolman Hall formerly was near the northwest corner of campus. According to a campus WarnMe alert sent at 2:03 a.m. Saturday morning, the two victims were robbed of their iPhone 12 and student ID by two suspects just before midnight. The suspects possessed a gun and one of them threatened the students with a taser, according to the alert.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
healthleadersmedia.com

Tenet Operated Doctors Medical Center appoints New CEO

Jay Krishnaswamy, who has over 20 years of healthcare administration experience, re-joins the Modesto, California-based facility to lead the hospital. Doctors Medical Center announcedtoday that Jay Krishnaswamy will return to the facility to serve as CEO. He succeeds Warren Kirk, who now serves as the CEO of Tenet Healthcare's Northern...
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Calaveras Unified school closes over COVID-19 outbreak

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A school in the Calaveras Unified School District closed Thursday and Friday over a COVID-19 outbreak resulting in low attendance from both students and staff. About a quarter of the students and half the staff at West Point Elementary were absent Wednesday, prompting the district...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

Intruder Call Results In Stabbing In Benicia

Reports of a possible intruder brought Benicia Police and Fire to a home in the 300 Block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers located an 18-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on the front lawn of the home. Investigators determined that the stabbing followed an altercation when a woman, who was with the suspect at the time of the stabbing, texted the victim to pick her up. When the victim arrived at the suspect’s location, the victim and the suspect argued, at which time the suspect stabbed him.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
caravannews.com

Stockton Student Graduates from Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

Josh Ward, a 2022 graduate of Lincoln High School in Stockton, CA completed an intensive, eight-week Summer Flight Academy aviation training program at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, NJ, receiving his FAA Private Pilot’s License and college credits. Ward was one of just 20 high-performing 11th and...
STOCKTON, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

3K+
Followers
921
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy