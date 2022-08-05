ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Chris Paul Sends Out 2 Tweets On Friday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9ND9_0h6fJQqp00

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul sent out two tweets on Friday. Paul and the Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Friday, Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul sent out two tweets from his Twitter account.

Paul and the Suns were the best team in the NBA during the regular season this year, so they were the top seed in the NBA heading into the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round in six games, and then took a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round.

However, the Mavs roared back to win four out of the next five games, and win Game 7 on the road in Arizona.

Losing like that in the playoffs for the Suns was tough, because they had been expected to make a deep run but were instead blown out in their final game of the year.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals in just five games.

The Suns had been on a ten-year playoff drought, but in the summer of 2020 they traded for Paul.

In 2020-21, Paul helped lead the Suns back to the NBA Playoffs, and they ended up making it all the way to the NBA Finals.

They ended up losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, but the season was a massive success.

Right now, they are in a good position with Paul, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker.

That trio as well as solid role players will more than likely have them as one of the best teams in the NBA again next year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
The Spun

Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling

Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear

Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Dallas Mavericks#The New Orleans Pelicans#Mavs#The Milwaukee Bucks
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Robb Report

Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently

Charania: "Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." DeRozan is coming off a stellar season in his first year in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy