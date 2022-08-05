Chris Paul Sends Out 2 Tweets On Friday

Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul sent out two tweets on Friday. Paul and the Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

Paul and the Suns were the best team in the NBA during the regular season this year, so they were the top seed in the NBA heading into the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round in six games, and then took a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round.

However, the Mavs roared back to win four out of the next five games, and win Game 7 on the road in Arizona.

Losing like that in the playoffs for the Suns was tough, because they had been expected to make a deep run but were instead blown out in their final game of the year.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals in just five games.

The Suns had been on a ten-year playoff drought, but in the summer of 2020 they traded for Paul.

In 2020-21, Paul helped lead the Suns back to the NBA Playoffs, and they ended up making it all the way to the NBA Finals.

They ended up losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, but the season was a massive success.

Right now, they are in a good position with Paul, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker.

That trio as well as solid role players will more than likely have them as one of the best teams in the NBA again next year.