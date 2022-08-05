DPHHS: First Confirmed Case of Monkeypox in Montana

Read on ksenam.com
MT DOC: $1.1 Million of Grant Funding Awarded to Blackfeet, Other Montana Tribal Nations
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today more than $1.1 million of grant funding has been awarded to seven of Montana’s Tribal Nations to enhance tourism activities. The grant funding is provided through Commerce’s Tribal Tourism Enhancement Grant (TTEG) program. “These new Tribal Tourism Enhancement...
Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage
During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana
The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana
The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
Browning Legion Needs HELP
American Legion Franklin Juneau Post 127, over in Browning, needs officers AND members to keep on keeping on in the community. You can become involved & help old Post 127, to service the community again by attending today's (Friday) "revitalization" meeting. The meeting's at 4, this afternoon at the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, 119 Pata Street in Browning.
Rural Montana Teachers Strengthen Science Skills with MSU Summer Research Program
BOZEMAN — As a teacher in a small town an hour’s drive south of Billings, Alex Knows His Gun wanted to expand learning horizons for her students. So she jumped on a chance to come to Montana State University to work in research laboratories alongside other teachers from around the state.
Montana FWP Wants Your Opinion on Proposed Ice Fishing Contests
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on ice fishing contests proposed for the 2022-2023 season. Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits. Proposed 2022-2023 Ice Fishing Contest (PDF) Applications for fishing contests may be approved, approved with conditions, or denied by the...
Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers
Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
St. Patrick Hospital Ranked Best in Montana for 4th Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best in Montana by U.S. News and World Report. KGVO News spoke to Chief Executive for Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski for details. “It's a great accolade to have earned this number one ranking...
Montana Congressman Fumes Over NDAA and ‘Woke Military Spending’
Montana’s lone Congressman Matt Rosendale called into the studio on Tuesday to share his views on several issues, but primarily about the newly proposed National Defense Authorization Act that he claims is full of ‘woke military spending’. “The National Defense Authorization Act used to be reserved strictly...
Bodies of Two Montana Men Found on a Mountain in Glacier Park
The bodies of two Montana men in their late 60’s were located on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park Monday by aircraft from Minuteman Aviation in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman for details. “A search and rescue that was underway...
Troy Downing on Flood Damage, Home and Health Care Insurance
Troy Downing is Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner, and both those jobs keep him on the road throughout the state. Downing was in Missoula on Tuesday and was able to spend an hour answering questions from KGVO listeners on Talk Back. After describing the devastation caused by the...
Montana’s “True Ghosts & Hauntings”
They're all in in award-winning author & the Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian, Ellen Baumler's, riveting read, "Montana Chillers: 13 True Tales of Ghosts & Hauntings." I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. Ellen lays it out like it is, from "The Legend of the Boy Who Drowned," to the Conrad Mansion." There's "Mystery of the Metal Coffin," too, & this one will grow hair on your chest! Check the book out if you dare from Farcountry Press at farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN on Puff Man Sports Trivia, Saturday morning at 7:30. 1st caller in with the answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book. Are YOU prepared to be SCARED!
MSU Students’ Designs Featured in Montana 988 Suicide Prevention Campaign
BOZEMAN – When the state of Montana launches a new campaign July 16 to promote the new 988 suicide prevention call line, it will be using posters designed by Montana State University students as part of a yearlong project. Representatives from office of Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte chose the...
FWP Seeks Public Input on Revisions to Elk Management Plan
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public input on revisions to the statewide Elk Management Plan last adopted in 2005. FWP began work on the revised plan in 2020, when a citizen’s group was convened to develop guiding principles for the new plan. FWP is...
Good Montana Morning
"Good Montana Morning," is a beautiful coffee table presentation that I'll have up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia. Betsy Cox, owner of the Good Medicine Lodge, over in Whitefish, has shared her award-winning recipes from the 'lodge," featuring the freshest ingredients,& blended the best of regional & international cuisines for a delectable start to any Montana morning. Thanks too for the stunning photography of Megan DiTizio. This cool hardcover copy is something you'll cherish forever. Produced by Sweetgrass Books, a division of Farcountry Press, you'll want to check the book out at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & be the 1st caller in with my sports trivia question at 7:30, Saturday morning, where the WINNING is only beginning...
UM Bio Station Researchers Find Nutrient Imbalance in Flathead Lake
FLATHEAD LAKE – As any gardener or farmer can tell you, nitrogen and phosphorus are chemical elements found in soils and fertilizers that plants need to grow. They also know different ratios of nitrogen and phosphorus are ideal or detrimental for different types of plants and crops. Nitrogen and...
