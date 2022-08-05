Firefighter says as many as 10 of his relatives are feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire

Read on www.fox28spokane.com
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire on Priest Lake
The Idaho Department of Lands is responding to a 15 acre wildfire near the Lion Creek Drainage on Priest Lake. Right now, three fire bosses, one air attack and two helicopters are responding. No evacuations are in place at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol emphasizes patrols for WSU move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol will be ramping up patrols starting August 9 as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester. Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis. Speeding...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fish and Wildlife commission approves upcoming budget
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is buying three new properties as part of its requests for the 2023 budget. The Commission authorized WDFW to buy a 60-acre property in the Quincy Lake Wildlife Area in Grant County,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Heat Advisory issued for start of the week, ahead of incoming thunderstorms and wind
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Spokane County and surrounding areas, beginning noon on Monday and lasting through 11 p.m. the next day. At the same time, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place again for parts of Central and...
Comments / 0