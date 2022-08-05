Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair

Read on www.wytv.com
Related
WYTV.com
Local health center system shows patient appreciation
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — ONE Health Ohio is showing its appreciation to its patients with two events in the Mahoning Valley this week. It’s all a part of National Health Center Week. On Monday, the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren hosted a patient appreciation event. There...
WYTV.com
Major renovations happening at the Buhl Club in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — From the outside, the Buhl Club on East Street in Sharon looks like it did when it opened in 1903. Big and stately — something you’d expect from a steel baron like Frank Buhl. Inside, a lot of it was original, too. But now — 119 years later — the Buhl Club is in the midst of a major renovation.
WYTV.com
Warren market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Monday marks the start of National Famers Market Week. Nonprofit organization Trumbull Neighborhood Project and the Warren Farmers Market are joining in on the celebration. Aug. 7 to 13 marks the acknowledgment of farmer’s markets across the country and is coordinated by the Farmers Market...
WYTV.com
Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday. It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items. There were games, a bouncy house and fresh...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some local superintendents said that bus drivers are a huge demand right now. Just Tuesday morning, WKBN checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio’s website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County’s websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
WYTV.com
Frenchko ‘tests’ fellow commissioners on signing before reading
(WKBN) – Monday evening, Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko released a document attached to an email in which she states that she “tested” fellow commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda by submitting a resignation agreement for them to sign, and — according to Frenchko — they signed it.
WYTV.com
Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month. It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas. “We...
WYTV.com
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday. A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial. McCane is...
RELATED PEOPLE
WYTV.com
Aviation school holds open house at Youngstown campus
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its Youngstown campus on Youngstown-Kingsville Road. PIA administration and several employers were on hand to talk about issues trending in the field along with the factors in which companies...
WYTV.com
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
WYTV.com
City of Salem’s first-ever female mayor sworn in
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Salem has been without a mayor for about a week. The former mayor, John Berlin, retired at the end of July after serving for 10 years. Monday night, the Republican Central Committee of Salem announced the new mayor, a historic choice for the city.
WYTV.com
Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular car and plane show made its return back to the Valley for the weekend. The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage. Tails of Hope, a nonprofit clinic providing low-cost care to animals in the area, is experiencing a shortage of certified veterinary technicians. It’s also one of the few nonprofit spay/neuter clinics in Mercer County, which means the community and surrounding areas will feel the impact.
WYTV.com
Newly named Purple Heart City celebrates with memorial
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local city was proclaimed a Purple Heart City and held a ceremony to commemorate the unveiling of its newest memorial. The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.
WYTV.com
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital. The Southington girl had the idea after she spent time in the hospital for knee surgery. She was given books and stuffed animals during her recovery. After taking some sewing...
WYTV.com
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Crews in Lawrence County were called to the Quaker Falls Recreation Area just before 6 p.m. Saturday. According Lawrence County dispatch, someone fell and needed to be rescued by rope. The victim has been transported to the hospital. There’s no word yet on their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Car crashes into building in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters are investigating after an SUV hit a building in Warren on Sunday. According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook page, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Youngstown Road S.E. near Francis Avenue. Firefighters said the vehicle was heavily damaged and the front of...
WYTV.com
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation...
WYTV.com
Niles holds 2nd arts and crafts fest
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Niles held its second annual Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday. The festival took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stevens Park and highlighted 48 local artists and vendors. A wide variety of arts and crafts were on display to...
WYTV.com
1 dead after motorcycle accident in Mercer County
PYMATUNING TWP., Pa (WKBN) — Route 18 in Mercer County reopened Monday morning after a motorcycle accident. It happened in Pymatuning Township just before 9 p.m. Mercer County Dispatch said one person died on scene. According to Pymatuning Police, a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. It’s not clear if...
Comments / 0