Emergency crews respond to stranded climber stuck on Morro Rock

A climber is stuck on the northwest side of Morro Rock and has requested a lift assist, according to emergency service app PulsePoint.

Reports of a stranded climber first came in at 2:49 p.m., and a California Highway Patrol helicopter is en route to the scene, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The climber appears to be female and does not appear to be in distress currently, according to a witness at the scene.

As of 3:40 p.m., the climber appeared to be attempting to climb back down from the rock.

Morro Bay Fire Department Division Chief Matt Viera said emergency responders were guiding the climber down the rock.

“It’s illegal to climb on the rock without permission,” Viera said. “Nobody should be on that rock climbing; this is a state preserve.”