Oregon Zoo Quarantines Birds to Protect Them From Avian Flu

centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon BLM worker rescues young horse trapped in mud
An Oregon Bureau of Land Management worker is being credited with rescuing a foal that was trapped in the mud last week. BLM shared video of the rescue. It happened last Wednesday near Three Lakes Waterhole in a remote area Southern Oregon about 65 miles east of Lakeview. BLM said...
WWEEK
Portland’s Communities of Color Are Dying at Especially High Rates During the Pandemic. Help Us Investigate Why.
During the pandemic, Portlanders have been hit especially hard, dying in greater numbers from the COVID-19 virus along with homicides, drug overdoses, suicides and summertime heat waves. No single community has been affected more in Portland than communities of color, mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
ijpr.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
These 12 Oregon counties at high risk for COVID, should consider masks: CDC
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The majority of Oregon counties are in a medium risk or lower category for COVID-19, with 12 Oregon counties still being recommended to wear masks by federal health officials.
kptv.com
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than 200...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
Christine Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR
The Republican candidate for governor in Oregon, Christine Drazan, has called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness.
Fish die in the thousands after wildfire near California-Oregon border
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were...
opb.org
Mobile medical, dental care clinics expand in Oregon and Washington
Volunteer dentists and doctors are expanding their mobile services to underserved areas in the Willamette Valley. Two medical agencies — Kaiser Permanente Northwest and Medical Teams International — are partnering to provide mobile clinics in six Oregon counties and parts of Southwest Washington. They initially will offer 51 mobile clinics in Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington, and Lane Counties in Oregon, and Cowlitz and Clark counties in Washington. Those services may expand as the program gets underway.
Oregon wildfires: Monitor fires burning in Oregon with this wildfire tracker
Oregon firefighters are battling wildfires around the central and southern parts of the state. As the wildfire season ramps up, The Oregonian/OregonLive has developed a map that lets users track information on each fire in the state and beyond. The map pulls updates from the National Interagency Fire Center, the...
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ijpr.org
Tue 8 AM | Stories of Southern Oregon visits with people in the actual hemp business
What a wild ride hemp has taken Oregon on in recent years!. This summer has been much quieter, with little evidence of the large "hemp" growing operations that were actually growing cannabis a year ago. So what is the true industrial hemp business like? We get a feel for it in this month's Stories of Southern Oregon, collected by Maureen Flanagan Battistella.
Channel 6000
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
clayconews.com
SWIMMER DIES FOLLOWING WATER RESCUE FROM A TRIBUTARY OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that just after 4:00 P.M., on Friday, July 29, 2022, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition: FREE Events Coming Up This Week – Aug. 10, Aug. 12 & Aug. 14
Attention Tillamook County! Here’s your opportunity to adopt a mile of coastline; our next free CoastWatch Orientation is happening on Wednesday, August 10 from 7:30-9:00AM. CoastWatch Program Director, Jesse Jones, will explain what and how CoastWatchers report on their miles and what community science projects are happening in the area.
beachconnection.net
Outdoor Markets of Oregon's North Coast Food Trail: What's New, What's Cool
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Oregon's North Coast Food Trail is one of the more delicious and engaging self-guided tours you can take in the region's tourism industry. Where dozens of edible wonders meet the sea, there's actually a side to the whole thing that's hiding in plain sight: the outdoor markets. (Above: Cannon Beach Farmers Market, courtesy photo)
