2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival canceled

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The donation and distribution site in the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opened its doors to those in need on Monday. “We had to do a lot of cleaning and stuff like that so they did that on Friday, we organized Saturday and Sunday and we’re open today,” said one of the site’s coordinators, Bailey Richards. “It came together so fast and I’ve kind of been calling this the flood relief free store.”

HAZARD, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO