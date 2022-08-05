2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival canceled

Read on www.wymt.com
CORE sets up in Letcher County to give out supplies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Organized Relief Efforts also know as CORE is a nationwide non-profit which works to help communities in need. CORE is set up outside of Letcher County Central High School where people affected by the flood can drive up and receive any needs they have. “We...
wymt.com
Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Father Jim Sichko said he has never been to Isom in Letcher County, but his visit Monday will not soon be forgotten. Father Sichko came bearing gifts for people hit hard by flooding in the area. The owner of the store was not the only recipient...
wymt.com
Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding. As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.
wymt.com
Old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opens doors as donation and distribution site for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The donation and distribution site in the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard opened its doors to those in need on Monday. “We had to do a lot of cleaning and stuff like that so they did that on Friday, we organized Saturday and Sunday and we’re open today,” said one of the site’s coordinators, Bailey Richards. “It came together so fast and I’ve kind of been calling this the flood relief free store.”
wymt.com
Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
wymt.com
Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
wymt.com
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known actress was in the mountains this week to visit with those who lost everything during recent flooding. Jennifer Garner, who was raised in nearby West Virginia, made the trip to Eastern Kentucky as part of her role with the Save the Children organization.
Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosts benefit ride for eastern Kentucky flood victims
The help for eastern Kentuckians impacted by floods continues.
wymt.com
Pike County non-profit animal rescue recovering following floods, loses one rescue animal
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the small Dorton community of Pike County that is devoted to unwanted, abused, and neglected farm animals. Following massive flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw extensive damage. “It was a scary, scary...
wymt.com
Alabama donates $25,000 to Kentucky flood relief
SHARPSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary Country music band Alabama donated $25,000 to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, the group announced. On Saturday, Alabama presented a check during their concert at The Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg. “With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very...
lakercountry.com
Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding
Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
wymt.com
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders will be in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell are two of the people expected to be in the region throughout the day. During his stop in Hazard, Senator...
wymt.com
Families in Breathitt County continue to clean up following floods in Eastern Kentucky
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been a long couple of weeks for the people in Eastern Kentucky. People in Breathitt County still have a lot to clean up. Furniture, clothes, and other appliances sit outside some homes as they await pickup. Iris Vanheest and Chris Stamper are just two of...
wymt.com
Salvation Army distributes 10,000 meals to EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Salvation Army has served several of the communities impacted by flooding this week, distributing ten thousand meals in the process. The organization held its last distribution, for the region, in the Lothair community of Perry County on Sunday. The Salvation Army handed out hygiene kits,...
wymt.com
Tide Loads of Hope visits Whitesburg Walmart
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Free laundry services are being offered to people impacted by historic flooding last week. Matthew 25: Ministries is partnering with P&G to provide personal care products, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety supplies, baby items and more. The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit is also...
wymt.com
KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday. Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86. In his...
1039thebulldog.com
Floyd, Knott, Owsley, Pike Counties Eligible for Additional FEMA Public Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding. These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson,...
wymt.com
‘We won’t leave until we’re not needed’: Mercy Chefs gives meals to flooding victims
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mercy Chefs is a non-profit organization that serves food in disaster relief situations. It has been set up at Letcher County Central High School for over a week working to provide meals and deliver hope. “That’s where our mission comes in to go and provide...
wymt.com
Hazard community members create long-term donation drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To create a more long-term drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations, several community members have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims. Offering anything from hygiene items to pet supplies, the old...
