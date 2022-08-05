Read on www.boisestatepublicradio.org
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheney Campaign ‘Cautioned’ By Secretary of State After Mailing Out Ballot Request Forms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Secretary of State last week cautioned the Cheney campaign against using “official election” language on campaign literature after her campaign funded a mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms throughout Wyoming. “We did have contact with (the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Candidate Rails Against Wyoming Receiving Federal Funds But He Received $1.7 Million In Federal Funds
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A candidate running for the Wyoming Legislature who said he would look to cut Wyoming’s reliance on the federal government if elected, has accepted more than $1.7 million in government dollars from 2020-2021. The $1,755,158 in funds House District 20...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Governor Gordon speaks on education in Wyoming during visit to Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon has students, teachers, and education on his mind as Wyoming prepares to return to school. Gordon visited Casper on August 8 to speak with the Rotary Club of Casper about current issues in Wyoming and his plans to address them. He then visited The Science Zone for a tour and to learn about their work promoting science in the Casper community and across the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Tom Lubnau: No One Wants To Starve Children, Eat Humans, Or Steal Your Firearms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lubnau is former Speaker of the House in the Wyoming Legislature. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to observe an election or two. As this year’s primary season comes to an end, here are a few observations about Wyoming elections that were true years ago and are still true now. These are general observations. My opinions are not aimed at anyone in particular. This column is not about endorsing one candidate or another. You’ve already made up your minds who you are voting for this time. The column is more about looking at the campaigning process. Here are 15 observations:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysterious Absentee Ballot Request Mailed By Cheney Campaign
This past weekend, and one week before Wyoming's primary deadline, a friend of mine from Gillette Wyoming sent me some photos of what appears to be an absentee ballot that she received in the mail. The mail-in ballot request had Liz Cheney's name on them. Ironically this person used to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cynthia Lummis: Three Homegrown Wyoming Women Rise to the Top in This Year’s Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those of us lucky enough to call Wyoming home know of our state’s rich history of pioneering women and female firsts. Be it Louisa Swain casting that historic first vote in Laramie, Esther Hobart Morris being sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in South Pass City, or Nellie Tayloe Ross becoming the first woman in the United States to serve as a Governor, Wyoming has a rich history of smart, courageous and capable women leading the way.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Let Pristine Appearance Fool You, Wild Wyoming Water Isn’t Safe To Drink
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Partaking of untreated water from Wyoming’s lakes, ponds, rivers or streams could leave one with more than just memories of a great outdoors adventure. “There are a few different things that can be found in the water” which can lead...
cowboystatedaily.com
Out-Of-State PAC Targets Wyoming Candidates, Even Endorsees Are Mad
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado-based political action committee has been supporting Wyoming state-level candidates and smearing their opponents, without those candidates’ support. “I do not condone any negative comments, any negative feedback or anything against my other opponent,” State Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle,...
RELATED PEOPLE
boisestatepublicradio.org
Reclaim Idaho talks about its education initiative
The Quality Education Act will be on the Nov. 8 ballot and it will likely appear as Proposition 1. Organizers from the nonprofit group, Reclaim Idaho, successfully qualified the initiative to appear before voters in November. Now, there’s questions over whether or not the education funding ballot initiative could have...
Nevada's election website showing many registered voters as ineligible
A glitch at the Nevada Secretary of State’s website is erroneously declaring that voters in Washoe and other counties are ineligible to vote. The issue came to the RGJ’s attention after an email that the Washoe County Republican Party sent to its members was forwarded Monday. ...
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A new hope for declining salmon populations
“Nothing has ever worked.” That quote comes from writer Rocky Barker, who says all the attempts to reverse the decline of Snake River salmon in Idaho, Oregon and Washington have failed. That includes everything from fish ladders to putting salmon in trucks and driving them past the dams that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas prices keep dropping, Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement Urge Caution With 400,000 Sturgis-Bound Bikers On Road
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Highway Patrol authorities are urging motorists to use extra caution this week as more than 400,000 bikers will pass through the state heading to Sturgis, South Dakota for the largest motorcycle rally in the world. Wrecks between animals and vehicles...
Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage
During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
State, Fed Biologists Warn Public To Stay Away From Grizzly Trapping Sites
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They aren’t “no trespassing” signs in the strictly legal sense, but venturing into the woods beyond one would still be ill-advised, because therein could be an irritated grizzly. Bright orange “do not enter” signs warning of grizzly bear...
Stimulus funds available for your rent or mortgage
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does some extra money or your mortgage or rent sound right now? Did you know that money is available to you in Wyoming? The key is to know where to find it through a variety of government agencies. The money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different state level departments.
cowboystatedaily.com
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
Wyoming Secretary of State GOP Candidate Gray Slams FEC Complaint
Rep. Chuck Gray, a Republican Wyoming Secretary of State candidate who previously ran for Congress, denounced a former Secretary State's request to the Federal Elections Commission to look at how he could loan his campaign 30 times more than his annual income. "This false, defamatory, frivolous filing by Mr. Maxfield...
Comments / 0