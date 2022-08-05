***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lubnau is former Speaker of the House in the Wyoming Legislature. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to observe an election or two. As this year’s primary season comes to an end, here are a few observations about Wyoming elections that were true years ago and are still true now. These are general observations. My opinions are not aimed at anyone in particular. This column is not about endorsing one candidate or another. You’ve already made up your minds who you are voting for this time. The column is more about looking at the campaigning process. Here are 15 observations:

WYOMING STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO