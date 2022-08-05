ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It's done! Firefighters get full containment of brush fire northwest of Goleta

By KCLU
kclu.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Containment#Goleta
Santa Barbara Edhat

Glen Annie Fire Grows to 30 Acres

Air Attack overhead is reporting the fire is approximately 30 acres. Crews are making good progress being made by ground and air, reports SBCFD spokesperson Mike Eliason. Firefighters are working the east flank of the fire and receiving air support from SBC Air Support Helicopter 3. As of 4:00 p.m....
GOLETA, CA
daytrippen.com

Lake Cachuma Santa Barbara County

Beautiful Lake Cachuma is located in the Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara County. The lake was artificially created as part of the Bradbury Dam in 1953 by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and covered over 3,100 acres. The lake is a short drive from Santa Barbara; consider visiting the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ment Media

Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt

SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
ORCUTT, CA
kcrw.com

California communities question Pacaso’s real estate model

When a home recently sold in Santa Barbara’s hillside Riviera neighborhood, resident Don Vogt was naturally curious to meet his new neighbor, so he walked down to introduce himself. But instead of a homeowner and a moving van, he found a “bouncy young lady who said, ‘Oh no, you’re going to have eight neighbors!’” Vogt recalls. “And I said, ‘What?’ And she said, ‘Yes, it’s been bought by a company called Pacaso,’ and I’m thinking of the artist, and she says, ‘No, it P-a-c-a-s-o. They buy the house and then sell ownership parcels to as many as eight other people.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Battery storage facility OK’d for Industrial Way in Santa Maria

Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand. On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside

A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Police Report No Serious Crimes This Fiesta Weekend

The Santa Barbara Police Department reports there were no serious criminal matters that occurred directly related to the Fiesta celebration within city limits. From August 3-7, 2022, there were 119 citations issued, which includes traffic infractions and municipal code violations. There were 181 calls for service, and 58 arrests including...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days is back | Julia McHugh

Last year’s mid-pandemic Old Spanish Days saw the cancellation of live performances, parades and mercados. But this year’s Fiesta is back with all the beloved activities that has made it a local tradition for the past 98 years. Visit www.sbfiestra.org for details. At the Mercados. Two mercados (Mexican...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed

••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
SANTA BARBARA, CA
hhhistory.com

The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA

Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy