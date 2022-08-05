Inner Basin water pipeline heavily damaged by recent post-wildfire flooding

Read on www.knau.org
Neighbors describe flash flood as ‘disaster zone’ in Flagstaff
People who live in Flagstaff are describing the latest round of flash flooding as a ‘disaster zone’ as several homes were flooded, with mud covering entire streets.
ADOT to close 89A through Oak Creek Canyon overnight for rockfall mitigation
The Arizona Department of Transportation will close State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon overnight beginning next Monday. According to ADOT, the highway will fully close in both directions nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and then again the following week beginning August 22. Crews continue...
Flooding in Flagstaff continues with more rain expected
More heavy rain over the Pipeline Fire burn scar brought another round of flooding to Coconino Estates in east Flagstaff Sunday. Highway 180 was closed for about an hour amid water and debris flows from Schultz Creek. Flooding in the area has become the norm in recent weeks during a...
Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Severe monsoon weather continues to roll across Arizona early this week, with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power Monday, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20...
Flagstaff residents demand action after monsoon floods damage homes
Monsoon 2022 has not been kind to the Flagstaff area, especially those around wildfire burn scars. Residents are demanding action from leaders to protect homes.
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
August 8th Monsoon Forecast
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Friday, August 8th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Storms are expected to develop over higher elevations starting around midday today and push north and west. Heavy rain and flash flooding are a possibility in the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains.
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
BrightRock Gold Corp CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. Visits Midnight Owl Mine and Discusses Initial Impressions of What Potential BrightRock May Have Based on His Visit
GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to announce the recent mine tour & visit by president and CEO Mac J. Shahsavar. An exploration program is being put together that is expected to continue throughout the winter months of 2022 into early 2023 focused on the historically documented Midnight Owl Mine. A lithium past-producer in Yavapai County, Arizona, 13 miles east of Wickenburg. The picture below is taken from one of the access roads within the land holdings that BrightRock Gold owns. The significance of the picture is the color of the mountain in the background that shows light lithium silica abundance within. This is only one of the parcels in BrightRock's portfolio. There are many of these lithium rich mountains on the 68 parcels that BrightRock controls.
Sedona City Council to take on short-term rentals
The Sedona City Council wants to incentivize renting to locals instead of turning homes into Airbnbs. The council will consider a “Rent Local” program during Tuesday’s meeting, which would give homeowners of registered short-term rentals a cash incentive to instead provide a one-year lease to a local worker.
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
Ducey declares second state of emergency in Coconino County after continued flooding
Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Coconino County following recent flooding. Multiple communities in and near Flagstaff have been impacted since heavy monsoon rains began last month. The declaration makes $200,000 available from the state’s general fund for emergency response and recovery costs. It comes after...
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
US 180, Highway 89 Were Closed Part of Saturday Due to Flooding
US 180 and Highway 89 were both closed for a spell over the weekend due to monsoon rains that hit the Flagstaff area and beyond. Just north of Flagstaff, Highway 89 was shut down before noon Saturday for over two and a half hours in both directions. For motorists on...
HAVE YOU HEARD YCSO K9 UNIT DOES IT AGAIN
YCSO K9 UNITS SEIZE OVER 50,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS. During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Marco Ceja-Partida (35) from Ontario, CA., was booked into the Camp Verde jail for transportation of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale.
PRESS RELEASE: Tractor-Trailer Fire Saturday night
Ponderosa FD: Saturday around 7:00 pm Ponderosa Fire was dispatched to the Bellemont overpass for a tractor-trailer on fire. Crews knocked the fire down quickly preventing the spread to other areas. We would like to thank all our mutual aid partners for their help. Camp Navajo Fire and CCSO.
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
Flooding hits Flagstaff for the third time in one week
FLAGSTAFF — It’s been a week for Flagstaff and Coconino County. On and off monsoon rains pounded burn scars, both new and old. Areas that typically don’t see flooding, watched standing water get too close for comfort on Friday. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy tweeted a video of...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches customer
New surveillance video released Monday shows a Wendy's employee sucker punching a customer after an argument over a food order. Peoria police are searching for the person who shot and carjacked a man in broad daylight outside a Target. Three officer-involved shooting in Arizona over the weekend. Updated: 2 hours...
Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021
Authorities say a Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019. Tre C. James is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Yazzie, who was last seen on the Navajo Nation. Her remains were found on the neighboring Hopi reservation...
