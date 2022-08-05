ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Former Shreveport officer arrested after falsely reporting hit-and-run, police say

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFdQl_0h6fGGjW00

A former Shreveport Police captain was arrested after authorities say he falsely reported he was the victim of a hit-and-run while working for the department.

James Tipton called the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on June 29 to report a hit-and-run at Linwood Avenue and Southern Loop, authorities said. Tipton told a deputy a Ford F-250 sideswiped his patrol car, causing heavy damage, and then left.

Through further investigation, Shreveport Police and State Police determined that Tipton falsely reported the accident, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday. It was revealed that Tipton crashed into his neighbor's mailbox in Stonewall and then drove to Linwood Avenue and Southern Loop, where he made the report.

On Aug. 4, deputies issued Tipton a summons on a charge of criminal mischief.

More: Shreveport man arrested in connection with June murder on West 70th Street

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Former Shreveport officer arrested after falsely reporting hit-and-run, police say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting reported on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Stonewall, LA
County
Caddo Parish, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Jury Finds Man Guilty in Murder of Hannah Sheffield

A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of Second Degree. Murder against Demetrius McCoy, 31, in the killing of Hannah Sheffield. The victim was. gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10, 2021. That night, Bossier City. Police officers were dispatched to a call of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police Captain#Southern Loop#Shreveport Police#The Sheriff S Office#The Shreveport Times
KSLA

Convicted child rapist sentenced to double life sentence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who raped two preteen boys more than 10 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Monday, Aug. 8 after Jeremy Walker, 36, was found guilty in July. He was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory to two back-to-back life sentences for his crimes. Those sentences will run consecutively and will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck

A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Four people sent to hospital after T-bone crash in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash Sunday near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive. Right now, it is not clear what led up to the crash. Police say airbags deployed on the Toyota sedan and Acura SUV that were involved. Three adults and one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime

More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy