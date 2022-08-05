Former Shreveport officer arrested after falsely reporting hit-and-run, police say

A former Shreveport Police captain was arrested after authorities say he falsely reported he was the victim of a hit-and-run while working for the department.

James Tipton called the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on June 29 to report a hit-and-run at Linwood Avenue and Southern Loop, authorities said. Tipton told a deputy a Ford F-250 sideswiped his patrol car, causing heavy damage, and then left.

Through further investigation, Shreveport Police and State Police determined that Tipton falsely reported the accident, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday. It was revealed that Tipton crashed into his neighbor's mailbox in Stonewall and then drove to Linwood Avenue and Southern Loop, where he made the report.

On Aug. 4, deputies issued Tipton a summons on a charge of criminal mischief.

