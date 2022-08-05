Read on 247sports.com
ANN ARBOR — When it comes to the intangibles, freshman running back C.J. Stokes is already impressing Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaches. Harbaugh told a pair of stories this week on "In the Trenches," a Michigan Athletics podcast, that detailed how the young running back has caught his eye.
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
MaxPreps released its 2022 preseason High School Football All-American Team and several Georgia commitments made the list. Making the first-team defense are Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles. Wilson is rated No. 53 overall in the country per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 2 linebacker in the country.
Fran McCaffery continues to build one of his strongest classes of his Iowa coaching career. On Saturday, four-star guard Pryce Sandfort announced that he will become a Hawkeye. Iowa has been relentlessly pursuing Sandfort since they secured a commitment from now-sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort. Pryce averaged 26.6 points, 10.3...
The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Coach Chris Klieman held his first press conference since fall camp opened for the Wildcats last week. The discussion quickly turns optimistic about the season because of the level of playmakers on both sides of the ball. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
Caleb Chapman enters his final season of college eligibility with a new program. The Texas native officially announced his decision to transfer from Texas A&M back in May and has been on campus, in Eugene, for the last two months. Head coach Dan Lanning highlighted Chapman recently after practice, saying,...
Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna wasn't observed at practiced Monday, a day after Kitna was seen working out on his own during skill development groups in a non-contact jersey. At Tuesday's media availability ahead of Florida's sixth preseason practice session, UF head coach Billy Napier shed light on Kitna's...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Just about every day in fall camp, Jim Harbaugh says, Ronnie Bell does something to prove he has fully recovered from the knee injury that ended his 2021 season before it ever really began. In one Michigan football practice last week, that moment came during...
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Rodney Garner knows the history of the Tennessee football program and the lofty expectations that come with it. After all, the veteran defensive line coach has seen it both from the inside looking out and the outside looking in. He played and coached at Auburn, coached at Georgia and is...
"I got a chance to get a better look at the Gophers campus and housing, but most importantly, I got to talk a lot with running backs coach Kenni Burns," 2024 Indiana running back Jaden Hart said to 247Sports about his late July visit to Minnesota. "Coach Burns told me that it was great seeing me back on campus after not getting back there since the Nebraska game last year. But he also showed me a little more in-depth on how he utilizes his running backs. They use them a lot with their great offensive line, but they also use them in the passing game to spread the defense out when the box is loaded, which is great for my style of play. That's something to take into consideration when making a choice."
2025 QB high on the Florida Gators after a pair of summer visits.
Hicksville (NY) Holy Trinity Diocesan four-star receiver / safety Josiah Brown is one to watch for Notre Dame in the 2024 class. The 6-0, 170-pounder is ranked as the No. 131 overall player in America per 247Sports and No. 146 overall talent nationally per the composite rankings. The Fighting Irish are pushing hard to add him to an already loaded class.
