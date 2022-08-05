"I got a chance to get a better look at the Gophers campus and housing, but most importantly, I got to talk a lot with running backs coach Kenni Burns," 2024 Indiana running back Jaden Hart said to 247Sports about his late July visit to Minnesota. "Coach Burns told me that it was great seeing me back on campus after not getting back there since the Nebraska game last year. But he also showed me a little more in-depth on how he utilizes his running backs. They use them a lot with their great offensive line, but they also use them in the passing game to spread the defense out when the box is loaded, which is great for my style of play. That's something to take into consideration when making a choice."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO