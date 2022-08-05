VIDEO: QB Tyler Van Dyke on first fall practice

Read on 247sports.com
Michigan RB wears football tape to class to avoid missing practice time
ANN ARBOR — When it comes to the intangibles, freshman running back C.J. Stokes is already impressing Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaches. Harbaugh told a pair of stories this week on "In the Trenches," a Michigan Athletics podcast, that detailed how the young running back has caught his eye.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released
Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Michigan OC Matt Weiss on J.J. McCarthy: 'Hard to see him being anything but really, really good'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team began fall practice last week, and Co-Offensive Coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore met with members of the media on Sunday afternoon to discuss what they have seen so far. As expected, a major topic of conversation was the quarterback battle....
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed
When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
Team To Finish With More Wins: Pittsburgh vs. Steelers
Emory Hunt joins Amanda Guerra to break down which team will finish with more wins between Pittsburgh and the Steelers.
Four-star edge rusher "super happy" with new WVU offer
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
VIP Notes: Defensive line recruiting heating up
Georgia football has six commitments on 2022 Preseason MaxPreps All-America Football Team
MaxPreps released its 2022 preseason High School Football All-American Team and several Georgia commitments made the list. Making the first-team defense are Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles. Wilson is rated No. 53 overall in the country per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 2 linebacker in the country.
Michigan receivers having 'outstanding' start to fall camp, Jim Harbaugh says
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Just about every day in fall camp, Jim Harbaugh says, Ronnie Bell does something to prove he has fully recovered from the knee injury that ended his 2021 season before it ever really began. In one Michigan football practice last week, that moment came during...
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna out after 'small procedure', return timeline unclear
Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna wasn't observed at practiced Monday, a day after Kitna was seen working out on his own during skill development groups in a non-contact jersey. At Tuesday's media availability ahead of Florida's sixth preseason practice session, UF head coach Billy Napier shed light on Kitna's...
