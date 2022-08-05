Hulu's Prey Is the Best Reviewed Predator Movie Ever

Read on comicbook.com
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
Warner Bros. Makes Major Change to Movies Premiering on HBO Max
Fans waiting to catch new Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max may find themselves waiting. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted the previous 45-day theatrical window put in place by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and now, new Warner Bros. films are no longer guaranteed to hit the streamer on that schedule. Per the report, streaming release timing will now be determined on a case-by-case basis for films in what is seen as the latest reversal of Kilar's embrace of streaming by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Insecure's Yvonne Orji to Headline Netflix Bodybuilding Drama (Report)
Click here to read the full article. Coming off of her Emmy-nominated run as Insecure‘s Molly, Yvonne Orji reportedly has been tapped to lead a new drama series at Netflix. As reported by our sister site Deadline, Stronger (working title) would star Orji as a single mom who “becomes obsessed with bodybuilding” as she toes “the surprisingly tenuous line separating self-empowerment from self-destruction.” Sheldon Turner, who was Academy Award-nominated for his Up in the Air screenplay, created and would pen the prospective series. In addition to her five-season Insecure run, Orji’s previous TV credits include episodes of Jane the Virgin and A Black Lady Sketch Show, the Hulu buddy comedy Vacation Friends, the HBO special Momma, I Made It, and an April episode of ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot. More from TVLineCamila Mendes, Maya Hawke Team Up to Do Revenge in Netflix Movie TrailerQ-Force Cancelled at NetflixThe Sandman's Gwendoline Christie: Shapewear Is Hell and Other Post-Finale Musings From Lucifer HerselfBest of TVLineTV Roles Recast: 25+ Times a Show Changed Actors Midstream (and Why)Stars Who Almost Played Other TV Roles — on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Lost, Gilmore Girls, Friends and Other ShowsTV Stars Almost Cast in Other Roles
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
Ted Lasso Little People Figure Set Launches Ahead of Season 3
Fisher-Price's iconic Little People toys has been killing it with a Collector lineup of special edition figures that feature pop culture themes. Little People Collector sets based on The Office and The Lord of the Rings have been particularly successful, and now the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is joining the team with adorable 2.5-inch figures of Coach Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, AFC Richmond legend Roy Kent, and star player Sam Obisanya.
Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition Release Announced, Exclusive Featurette Revealed
Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition, featuring 14 additional minutes of footage cut from the film's theatrical release, is heading to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray. On Tuesday, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced that Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition will arrive on home media on August 16th. Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Dominion, the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy that tied the entire Jurassic Park franchise together, earned nearly $950 million worldwide at the box office, topping the box office in 72 global markets on its opening weekend and breaking franchise records. The Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition release includes the film's extended cut, the original short film "Battle at Big Rock," and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including the "Mayhem in Malta" featurette exclusively revealed by ComicBook.com. You can watch it embedded above. Here's the film's synopsis:
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles Announced
It looks like Pokemon is about to bring one of its newest specials to fans outside of Japan! After all, it wasn't that long ago audiences were given a treat after Pokemon Legends Arceus debuted. Pokemon Journeys took the time to explore the far-flung game with a very special trip to Sinnoh, and now, The Pokemon Company has announced the special will be released in the U.S. soon.
Star Wars: How Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker Helped Out With Andor
Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker didn't just help give that franchise a shot of life – she also helped Star Wars: Andor's crew get their sci-fi lingo right. A new interview with the Andor cast that's coming to Empire Magazine, Andor cast member Denise Gough (who plays Imperial officer Dedra Meero) confesses to leaning on her friend Jodie Whittaker for advice on how to pull off sci-fi space talk in a convincing fashion. So what advice did Jodie Whittaker share on how to give good Star Wars?
New Superman Series Still Set for Cartoon Network Despite Warner Bros Cancellations
Despite Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a number of DC projects across HBO Max, a Superman animated series is still scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network next year. Warner Bros. announced My Adventures With Superman last year during a WarnerMedia Upfronts presentation alongside Batman: Caped Crusader, giving the streaming service and TV network new content featuring the World's Finest superheroes. However, after Warner Bros. shelved the Batgirl movie for HBO Max, several DC projects planned for the future have come under a microscope. Luckily, My Adventures With Superman appears to have been saved from the WB chopping block – at least for now.
Akira Creator Plans to Publish New Manga Soon
Akira remains one of the most legendary anime movies in the medium. Telling the tale of a band of delinquents that find themselves wrapped up into a tale of horror that involves shady government agencies and telepaths run amok, it's no surprise to see that the film is still celebrated to this day. Now, the creator of the original manga series, Katsuhiro Otomo, is hinting that a brand new manga project is on the way, though details regarding the upcoming manga are still few and far between.
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Rejected Scream 6 Return
It looks like Sidney Prescott's time in the Scream franchise has officially come to an end. Despite having the lead role in every entry in the franchise—other than a scaled-back appearance in Scream 5—Neve Campbell has doubled down on her refusal to appear in Scream 6, the franchise's latest entry now in principal photography.
New Alone in the Dark Game Seemingly Teased by Insider
A new game in the Alone in the Dark video game series has seemingly been teased by a notable insider. First started back in 1992, Alone in the Dark is a survival horror franchise that has received a handful of different entries over the course of the past couple of decades. And while the franchise has been dormant since 2015, it looks like it could soon be making a return in some manner.
Kevin Smith Reacts to Netflix's The Sandman
Netflix viewers around the globe are taking in the first season of The Sandman and Kevin Smith is no different. The Sandman, an adaptation that was decades in the making, debuted on Netflix on Friday and viewers began their binges of all 10 episodes. Kevin Smith is no different, as the director stayed up for an entire night watching the series and sharing some of his reactions on social media. Smith began by praising the original Sandman comics and the Netflix series and offering congratulations to Neil Gaiman, who wrote the comics and produced the show, on a job well done.
X-Men Game Details Revealed
WizKids provided GenCon attendees with an early sneak peek of their upcoming X-Men board game. Expected to come out later this year, Marvel: Age of Heroes X-Men is a new game that involves sending team of X-Men to defeat various iconic villains. According to ICV2, players will spend their turn gathering resources and recruiting allies so they can deal damage to various villains. Each character will have different unique mutant abilities that can be used in the game, and players will be able play three distinct scenarios in the game. X-Men confirmed for Marvel: Age of Heroes includes Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Forge, Lockheed, Jubilee, Gambit, and Rogue, all of which are represented by plastic 2D stand-ins.
Marvel Director Taika Waititi Secretly Married Rita Ora
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi married Rita Ora in a secret ceremony. Metro reported the union today and Marvel fans that were hoping for a shot are devastated. But, the couple had been on the pop culture radar for a while. Waititi and Ora reportedly decided on the smaller ceremony because of the media attention a bigger situation would have brought. Leave it to the Marvel director to keep everyone on their toes. As fans are unpacking the news, social media is on fire.
