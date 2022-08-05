ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Here are some of biggest takeaways from LIV lawsuit against PGA Tour

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago
Courtrooms are generally the last place officials from a sports organization want to be.

It’s not that the organization is afraid of being caught doing something illegal, because most organizations believe what they are doing behind closed doors is perfectly legal. But there are things that happened behind those doors that, in the cold harsh light of day, might be embarrassing to the organization or the players in the sport.

But a courtroom is likely where the PGA Tour will find itself in the coming months. The inevitable lawsuit from 11 former PGA Tour players who are now playing in the LIV Golf League was filed this week, meaning the future of men’s professional golf isn’t really in the hands of the PGA Tour or the LIV anymore. It will be in the hands of a judge who will rule as they see fit in the dispute that is pitting pro golfer against pro golfer.

It’s a certainty that almost every golf fan in the country does not have a grasp of the legal system to know which way a ruling will go. But both sides probably wish for greater certainty than a trial by jury or by a judge.

What we do have because of the lawsuits is more information on behind-the-scenes activity. For instance:

--Phil Mickelson was suspended: The lawsuit reveals that Hall of Famer Mickelson was suspended for two years by the PGA Tour for actively recruiting players to join the LIV circuit. The PGA Tour sees that as conduct detrimental to the tour. Why Mickelson didn’t file a suit over that separate suspension is anyone’s guess.

--Bryson DeChambeau signed with LIV before saying he would stay with the PGA Tour: Apparently, DeChambeau signed to join the LIV tour, then came out with a statement in support of the PGA Tour. The LIV says DeChambeau and others were coerced into statements saying they were staying with the PGA Tour. But were such statements actually DeChambeau and others hedging their bets against an early collapse of the LIV?

--Many LIV players did not like what they were making on the PGA Tour: A comparison is made in the lawsuit of Brooks Koepka earning $9.6 million in on-course earnings when he led the tour in earnings in 2019 to what players in other sports make. But is that a function of the PGA Tour depressing earnings or a function of the other sports being more popular and generating more revenue? Again, a judge will have to consider such things.

--Fred Ridley is not an LIV supporter: Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National, which conducts the Masters, is said to have tried to persuade golfers to ignore the LIV tour and stay with the PGA Tour. While the LIV Golf League might hate that, does it merit a judgement in a lawsuit? The Masters is not a PGA Tour event, and Ridley is not a PGA Tour employee. But the threat of not being allowed to play in majors like the Masters might get a judge interested. The Masters and the PGA Tour are certainly in business together.

--Where are the other LIV players?: The lawsuit was filed by 11 former PGA Tour players, and at least three of them included defending The American Express winner Hudson Swafford. They are asking for an injunction to allow them to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs starting new week. But other PGA Tour players who made the LIV leap are not part of the lawsuit. That includes Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. You have to ask if players like Johnson and Koepka are just fine never going back to the PGA Tour, while the 11 in the lawsuit want to return to the PGA Tour on their own terms. Or are Johnson and Koepka just waiting to see how the lawsuit comes out before making their next move?

Whatever the result of the lawsuit, fans need to know it will be just the first step in what could be a long and drawn-out battle. And it’s a battle that won’t de-escalate soon, because a logical time for more players to make the LIV leap could be after the FedEx Cup playoffs over the next three weeks.

Larry Bohannan is The Desert Sun golf writer. He can be reached at larry.bohannan@desertsun.com or (760) 778-4633. Follow him on Facebook or on Twitter at @larry_bohannan. Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Desert Sun.

