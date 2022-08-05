ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

Retired officer fatally shoots woman during police training exercise at D.C. library

By Antonio Planas
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 31

Stormtrooper Of Death
3d ago

So he pulled a loaded weapon inside the conference room. Then he disengaged the safety. Then he put his finger inside the trigger guard. Then he pointed the weapon towards people. Then he depressed the trigger. If you aren’t thinking WTH by now then you don’t know anything about firearms. I can’t see how it’s possible that any experienced law enforcement officer can make that many mistakes.

Reply(1)
27
Rhondia Harlow
3d ago

They weren't training with their guns. They were training with extending batons. Why would there be any reason for him to have his gun drawn? Also he is Retired. So Why Was He There? Just not quite adding up.

Reply(1)
23
yrusofkingstupid
3d ago

why didn't it say "police officer killed by retired officer leading training course" or something she wasn't just a woman, she was a cop too

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

'I will get justice': Heartbroken mother of 15-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore demands answers

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder is demanding answers after the shooting death of her daughter Saturday night in Edmondson Village. It happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street."My last thing I said to my child was, 'I love you.' She said, 'I love you too mother,'" Nykerah Strawder told WJZ through tears. Police said a 9-year-old boy shot Nykayla on her mother's front porch, dropped the weapon, then ran. Under a new state law, the child cannot be charged due to his age. But an adult could face charges if they were negligent in securing the weapon. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Indian Head, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Indian Head, MD
City
Washington, DC
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
sungazette.news

Police: Charges filed in hit-and-run death

The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a 62-year-old Arlington man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the Arlington Heights neighborhood. On Aug. 1 at 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road, where a woman later identified as 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Lopez of Arlington was found unresponsive in the roadway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man, 56, charged in deadly stabbing at Baltimore home

BALTIMORE -- A 56-year-old man is under arrest in the stabbing death of another man at his Baltimore apartment, authorities said.Jeffrey Chaney is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, among other offenses, in the killing of 50-year-old Peter Riley, Baltimore Police said Monday.Officers called to Chaney's West Lexington Street home shortly after 6 p.m. July 28 found Riley stabbed multiple times inside the apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators found Chaney inside the apartment and recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing.Chaney was taken into custody a day later and is being held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Training#Special Police#Guns#Violent Crime#Indian#Superior Court
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Suspect in Custody After Being Found With BB Gun Following ‘Suspicious Situation’ at Gaithersburg Target

Per Gaithersburg Police: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section investigated a suspicious situation that occurred at the Target located at 25 Grand Corner Avenue in Gaithersburg. On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at approximately 8:17 p.m, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department and Montgomery County Police Department...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WMUR.com

29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim

One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
mocoshow.com

Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

Officer Shot Dead During Baton Training Session at D.C. Library

A woman died after being shot during a baton training session for special police officers in a Washington, D.C. library on Thursday, cops said. The wounded special officer, 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, was found “unconscious and not breathing” when first responders arrived at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. A retired D.C. police lieutenant, Jesse Porter, was instructing a class on how to use an extended baton when tragedy struck, Chief Robert Contee said. Unnamed sources close to the investigation say the trainer drew a pistol to demonstrate how quickly it could be done and fired a single shot, hitting the victim in the chest, NBC Washington reports. Six others were in the conference room at the time, including other library police officers, but only Manyan was struck. Homicide detectives were looking into why the instructor had live ammunition. “I don’t have answers as to why the live firearm was in a... baton training,” Contee said. “I don’t have those answers for you right now.” Special police officers are contracted to guard buildings and are certified by D.C. Porter, 58, retired from the force in 2020 after 33 years, his LinkedIn says. He has since worked as the CEO of a tactical training company that is contracted by law enforcement agencies. Manyan, who lived in Maryland, was a former employee of FedEx and Arby’s, her LinkedIn profile said.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

37-year-old man shot on Pennsylvania Avenue

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 37-year-old man walked into a local hospital after being shot Saturday night. According to police, just before 11:30 p.m., an officer on foot in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue responded to suspected gunfire in the area. That officer then ran to the 1800 block of the road, where a crime scene was located.
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC News

NBC News

430K+
Followers
52K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy