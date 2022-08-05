ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ousted Oklahoma veterans commissioners sue Gov. Kevin Stitt over removal

By Carmen Forman, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuB7V_0h6fFvRk00

Two former members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission are suing Gov. Kevin Stitt, alleging he removed them from their posts because they backed one of his opponents in the June GOP primary election.

Former Commission Chairman Larry Van Schuyver and Vice-Chair Paul Costilow filed a federal lawsuit Friday alleging they were improperly removed from the board for exercising their First Amendment rights.

The former commissioners backed Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Director Joel Kintsel in the governor's race, although they said they did so in their personal capacity and not as state appointees.

Stitt easily defeated Kintsel and two other Republicans in the GOP gubernatorial primary .

More: A police chase, a mother killed, it didn't have to happen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oimqn_0h6fFvRk00

In a news conference Friday, Van Schuyver said he served in the U.S. Navy to protect all American freedoms, including the right to free speech and the right to have a political viewpoint.

"Unfortunately, we're dealing with a governor who is my way or the highway," said the Purple Heart recipient.

Van Schuyver and Costilow made their support for Kintsel publicly known shortly after he filed to run for governor in April. Stitt removed the commissioners in early July , days after the primary election.

Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison said the two commissioners were removed "because they committed an egregious breach of trust," but she did not provide any details. Van Schuyver and Costilow have since been replaced on the commission, she said.

Members of the Veterans Commission serve at the pleasure of the governor and can be removed at any time.

The veterans also allege they were removed from the commission because they opposed a plan from Stitt to privatize the state's seven veterans centers.

The governor's office denied the allegations and dismissed such claims as a "smoke screen." Stitt has never publicly suggested the veterans centers should be privatized.

"I'm proud that I gave blood for my country, and I'll be damned if I'm going to stand by while somebody that's never served our country wants to sell out my fellow veterans," Van Schuyver said. He expressed concerns that if the veterans centers were privatized, some of the state's most vulnerable veterans could be kicked out of the facilities.

More: Could Oklahomans pursue abortion state question after Kansas victory?

A second lawsuit against Stitt is likely to be filed next week, said Mark Hammons, an attorney who is representing the two veterans. That lawsuit will allege Stitt did not follow the law when appointing Robert Allen Jr. to fill Van Schuyver's seat on the commission.

State law requires that seat to be filled through a process in which the governor picks an appointee from a list of five qualified candidates provided by the executive board of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Hammons said.

"The governor ignored the law," Hammons said. "He just appointed someone without vetting it, without getting a list as required by the statute. He showed no regard either for the veterans and their interest in being properly represented, or for the laws that as chief executive he is supposed to enforce."

The veterans are seeking punitive damages through the lawsuit, although the filing doesn't specify a dollar figure. Saying his end goal is to "put the governor in his place," Van Schuyver said he's not suing for the money.

Earlier in the day Friday, the Veterans Commission cancelled its regularly scheduled meeting because there weren't enough board members in attendance. Four of the commissioners were absent at the meeting that was slated to include a discussion about the role of the commission and Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs John Nash.

Kintsel said there seems to be some confusion as to Nash's role in overseeing the agency.

"I think he believes that what he's supposed to do is come over and take charge of the agency, and the law doesn't provide for that," Kintsel said.

The number of no-shows at the commission meeting likely wasn't a coincidence, Atchison said.

“Today’s Veterans Affairs meeting was canceled in seemingly coordinated fashion out of fear by bureaucrats who do not want to be held accountable," she said in a statement. "Director Kintsel’s insinuation that Secretary Nash is trying to take over the agency is almost as laughable as his failed political campaign."

Since April, Stitt has replaced five members of the Veterans Commission.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ousted Oklahoma veterans commissioners sue Gov. Kevin Stitt over removal

Comments / 19

Rey Ong
3d ago

Stitt just made a big mistake, going against some veterans. Millions of us.

Reply(1)
17
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Department of Corrections director announces retirement

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow on Monday announced his retirement. Crow's last day as the department's director is Oct. 31. Crow joined the ODOC in April 1996 and has since served in several capacities, including special investigations supervisor in the Office of the Inspector General, inspector general, administrator of field operations and chief of operations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Two veterans suing Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two veterans in Oklahoma are suing the state. Larry van Schuyver and General Paul Costilow say the way Governor Kevin Stitt fired them from the Department of Veterans Affairs' controlling board violated the First Amendment. Van Schuyver and Costilow say they feel being fired was...
KOCO

Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Abortion Advocates Want State to Copy Kansas

Oklahoma abortion advocates cheered this week when Kansas voters stated their decision to protect abortion rights by disallowing a state constitution amendment to be considered that would restrict abortion access. Nearly 60% of voters said NO to the amendment. Because Oklahoma and Kansas share a border and some political values,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
William Davis

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
bartlesvilleradio.com

California Governor Insults Oklahoma

California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students

The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Oklahoma#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Oklahoma Department#Republicans#The U S Navy#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy