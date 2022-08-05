Podcast: Scotty McCreery Joined Derek Beck on Z93.5 Country Friday to talk about Chase County Fair

Read on northplattepost.com
Hershey Schools name DaMoude as TeamMates Coordinator
Hershey Public Schools has hired Becky DaMoude to be the Hershey TeamMates Coordinator. DaMoude is replacing Jennifer Hampton, who recently was promoted as TeamMates Western Regional Coordinator for the state of Nebraska. DaMoude has been a part of the TeamMates mentoring program since 2015 where she has been a mentor...
8 harvested in Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
Hershey business teacher earns award
Hershey Public School announced that business teacher Mrs. Cynthia Elliott has been awarded the NGPF (Next Gen Personal Finance) Distinguished Educator Award. Elliott has earned credits in ten personal finance topics that can be used in her classroom as a personal finance educator. Elliott’s growth as an educator and dedication to her students is evident in all she does at Hershey Public School.
Traffic accident seriously injures 3 young North Platte residents
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that left three young North Platte residents with serious injuries. At around 9:00 p.m., on Monday, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call about a one-vehicle accident just east of Crane View Rd. on South River Rd., between North Platte and Hershey. It was reported that the vehicle had left the roadway, rolled, and struck a tree. The three occupants were all trapped in the vehicle.
Kevin S. German found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Chase County trial
IMPERIAL — A Chase County jury found Kevin S. German guilty of killing a 22-year-old Imperial woman in November 2019. Late Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident and 2014 Chase County High School graduate, was convicted of both second-degree murder and the kidnapping of Annika Swanson. In...
MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class
Those interested in learning how to pilot a plane will have the opportunity to do so through the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus. A Private Pilot Certificate Preparation class has been added to the lineup of course offerings this fall. Sessions are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-11 with instructor Ron Schmidt, a general aviation pilot.
