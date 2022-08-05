ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, NE

Podcast: Scotty McCreery Joined Derek Beck on Z93.5 Country Friday to talk about Chase County Fair

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
North Platte Post

Hershey Schools name DaMoude as TeamMates Coordinator

Hershey Public Schools has hired Becky DaMoude to be the Hershey TeamMates Coordinator. DaMoude is replacing Jennifer Hampton, who recently was promoted as TeamMates Western Regional Coordinator for the state of Nebraska. DaMoude has been a part of the TeamMates mentoring program since 2015 where she has been a mentor...
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte Post

Hershey business teacher earns award

Hershey Public School announced that business teacher Mrs. Cynthia Elliott has been awarded the NGPF (Next Gen Personal Finance) Distinguished Educator Award. Elliott has earned credits in ten personal finance topics that can be used in her classroom as a personal finance educator. Elliott’s growth as an educator and dedication to her students is evident in all she does at Hershey Public School.
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte Post

Traffic accident seriously injures 3 young North Platte residents

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic accident that left three young North Platte residents with serious injuries. At around 9:00 p.m., on Monday, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call about a one-vehicle accident just east of Crane View Rd. on South River Rd., between North Platte and Hershey. It was reported that the vehicle had left the roadway, rolled, and struck a tree. The three occupants were all trapped in the vehicle.
North Platte Telegraph

Kevin S. German found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Chase County trial

IMPERIAL — A Chase County jury found Kevin S. German guilty of killing a 22-year-old Imperial woman in November 2019. Late Wednesday morning, the 26-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, resident and 2014 Chase County High School graduate, was convicted of both second-degree murder and the kidnapping of Annika Swanson. In...
CHASE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class

Those interested in learning how to pilot a plane will have the opportunity to do so through the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus. A Private Pilot Certificate Preparation class has been added to the lineup of course offerings this fall. Sessions are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-11 with instructor Ron Schmidt, a general aviation pilot.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

