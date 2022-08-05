Employers prepare for summer workforce returning to school

Read on upnorthlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
Major Michigan cannabis distributor abruptly closes multiple store locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
UpNorthLive.com
New engineering degree offered at NCMC
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Central Michigan College is introducing a new degree to bring Northern Michigan students into the next industrial revolution. Industry 4.0, is the name for the next generation of manufacturing and engineering work. Starting this fall the program will offer an Associates Degree in Engineering...
UpNorthLive.com
TCAPS looks to upgrade school security
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Schools across northern Michigan are working to improve safety before the new school year begins. The Traverse City Area Public School Board of Education has met to approve the purchase of door hardware and accessories to make classrooms and buildings more secure. The district...
UpNorthLive.com
Employers still failing to hire enough workers, despite unemployment decreases
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Unemployment is nearing record lows, but northern Michigan businesses still can't hire enough workers to handle to load. "The situation is dire," said Rob Dickinson, the regional director of businesses services at Northwest Michigan Works!. "There are help wanted signs, you can see them...
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whmi.com
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
WILX-TV
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID, she confirmed Monday. According to the Governor, she is only experiencing “mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”. She encouraged Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted in her statement, which can be read in part...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. She says right now she’s only experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer says she is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me...
WNEM
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
(Stacker) - Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
michiganradio.org
Michigan Fish Producers Association says it's settled lawsuit with DNR
The Michigan Fish Producers association has said its class-action lawsuit against the state Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The fish producers association sued the DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is...
matadornetwork.com
8 Michigan Lighthouses You Can Spend the Night In
With 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, it makes sense that Michigan has more lighthouses – 129 – than any other state in the country. Many Michigan lighthouses are open to the public, have museum exhibits, and allow a climb to the top of the tower. Some of them are still active navigational aids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Michigan DNR finds positives after invasive carp found past electric barriers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has confirmed an invasive carp has been caught past the electric barriers in the Chicago-Area Waterway System. However, a Michigan biologist is telling people to back away from the proverbial ledge. According to a news release, the fish...
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
Island, bay adventures on Pure Michigan’s travel deal list for August
Don’t let summer pass you by without booking a last-chance getaway in Michigan - even if it’s just an overnight adventure. So many people get to the end of August and realize they’ve let the opportunity for a sun-drenched vacation within reach of a great beach area slip through their work-cramped fingers. This does not have to be you.
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
Detroit News
Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding
Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
Bathrooms, water and electrical systems are first up in Michigan’s $250M plan to improve state parks
Michigan is about to start spending $250 million that was earmarked this year for state parks improvements. Two “shovel ready” projects will break ground this fall at Straits State Park and Cheboygan State Park. The work is something “for campers to get excited” about, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Are Michigan’s corporate giveaways masking the state’s real problem?
In June, when the Michigan House Appropriations Committee took up a Ford Motor Co. request for $100 million, with a promise to create 3,030 new electric vehicle jobs, Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond, asked: “Is this what we’re left with, that we have to pay companies to stay?”. His...
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Comments / 0