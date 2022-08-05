School districts scramble to find more bus drivers, hoping to save door-to-door routes

Read on upnorthlive.com
Related
UpNorthLive.com
TCAPS looks to upgrade school security
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Schools across northern Michigan are working to improve safety before the new school year begins. The Traverse City Area Public School Board of Education has met to approve the purchase of door hardware and accessories to make classrooms and buildings more secure. The district...
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord man arrested after brandishing firearm while intoxicated
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested after brandishing a handgun while intoxicated, according to Michigan State Police. Gavin VanLuchene, 31, has been arraigned for one of brandishing a firearm in public and one count of possessing a firearm under the influence, MSP said. VanLuchene was...
UpNorthLive.com
New engineering degree offered at NCMC
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Central Michigan College is introducing a new degree to bring Northern Michigan students into the next industrial revolution. Industry 4.0, is the name for the next generation of manufacturing and engineering work. Starting this fall the program will offer an Associates Degree in Engineering...
UpNorthLive.com
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski visits troops at Camp Grayling
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Soldiers at Camp Grayling got the chance to show a NASCAR diver what a day of training is like. Brad Keselowski, a Michigan native and NASCAR driver, was able to tour and train with soldiers at Camp Grayling, shooting guns and even detonating a grenade.
Comments / 0