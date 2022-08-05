ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Police department lays groundwork for firing of police captain accused of misconduct

By Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTsHo_0h6fEp7B00

PROVIDENCE – The city's police chief, Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr., has called for the firing of a police captain who stands accused of slamming a prisoner's face into the pavement.

The department on Friday announced Clements' determination in a news release, which accuses Capt. Stephen J. Gencarella of six violations of rules, regulations, polices and standards of conduct.

A violation of the department's use-of-force policy and its training on use of force is prominent in the complaint served on the veteran officer, which represents the department's legal analysis of Gencarella's conduct in a case involving a 21-year-old arrestee on July 3.

The complaint, dated Aug. 3 and signed by Clements, cites a 51-second video that shows Gencarella and another officer Lt. Matthew Jennette "physically struggling" with Armando Rivas in an attempt to handcuff him.

The video, says the complaint, "shows that after Rivas was handcuffed and was lying face down in the prone position, you grabbed Rivas by his hair on the back of his head, pulled his head up from the pavement, and then forcefully slammed his head/face into the pavement."

The struggle took place during the city's fireworks show off India Point Park. At the time, police were trying to clear cars that had parked in the travel lane of an on-ramp to Route 195 West, according to a Providence police report obtained by The Providence Journal in July.

The report says Rivas reacted poorly when he was told that his Jeep Cherokee, which was abandoned on the on-ramp, was being towed. He climbed into the Jeep, refused to get out, pushed Lt. Matthew Jennette's arm away and yelled profanities at him, it says.

As Rivas struggled with both Jennette and Gencarella, the report says, he "continually" reached toward his waistband, where police later found he was carrying a serrated knife.

Rivas was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of simple assault, one count of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty. He was held for arraignment in District Court, Providence.

The complaint accusing Gencarella of misconduct raises questions about the truthfulness and completeness of reports that police initially compiled following the arrest of Rivas.

When Gencarella compiled a separate "After-Incident Report," he wrote that he had struck the back of Rivas' head with the heel of his hand, says the complaint.

That palm-strike mentioned in the "A.I.R.," the complaint says, is not seen in the video and the misconduct in the video is not the palm-strike that Gencarella described in the A.I.R.

The use of force that involved slamming Rivas' face into the pavement was not "described, noted or memorialized" in either the police report or the other incident report, says the complaint.

The department's investigation found that Gencarella violated the use-of-force policy and his conduct violated five other governing rules.

Gencarella's lawyer, Michael Colucci, declined to comment on the case. The city's lawyer, Vincent F. Ragosta Jr., said he had no comment to make other than to assert his readiness to follow through on the charges through the administrative process set out by the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights.

The department's release of the written complaint against Gencarella is a departure from other similar cases in the past.

Issued on Aug. 3, the complaint and notice gives Gencarella five days to submit a written request for a hearing.

Comments / 6

Joseph Patriarca
3d ago

Officers bill of rights really needs to be amended . I wonder if the Captain was charged criminally and the case referred the the attorney generals office .

Reply
5
william allen
3d ago

shouldn't have to need to get rid of policeman Bill of rights and stop the few bad cops by being able to charge them and fire them and make it can't work law enforcement again

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Make 10 Arrests at Portuguese Feast

NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford arrested 10 people during the four-day Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this past week, according to police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola. They were taken into custody for a variety of offenses including disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Carola noted.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Suspect Who Was Arrested After Man Was Stabbed and Shot Posts Bail, Given Permission to Leave State

Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.
CRANSTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
liveboston617.org

Shooters on Scooters Have Rolling Shootout in Dorchester Overnight

Early on Monday, at approximately 12:05 am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 7 rounds on Norwell Street in Dorchester. Officers quickly arrived to the scene and located multiple spent shell casings in the street. Soon after finding the casings, a call came in for a car that was shot just a few streets over.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Stabbing Victim Dropped Off at BMC ER Overnight

On Monday, at approximately 2:05 AM, Boston Police received a 911 call from Boston Medical Staff that a walk in stabbing victim had self presented at the Emergency Department. The patient claimed that they were working on their car when they cut themself but their injuries appeared to match those of a stab wound. BCM alerted the police and multiple officers arrived to question the patient.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Captain#Capt
GoLocalProv

Providence Police Want Captain in Head-Smashing Incident Fired

Providence Police on Friday afternoon announced that they are recommending firing Captain Stephen Gencarella for his role in an incident at India Point Park over July 4 weekend -- in which an arrest suspect's head was seen being smashed to the ground on video. GoLocalProv was first to report on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with illegally possessing numerous firearms including unregistered machine guns, short-barreled rifles and other weapons as well as firearm silencers. Daniel A. Augusto, 56, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston

At about 5:03 PM, on Saturday August 6, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Justin Palma, 19, and Andre Cheek, 24, both from Chelsea, MA., on firearm related charges at the intersection of Barnes Avenue and Saratoga Street in East Boston. Officers were traveling on Boardman...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Fall River man arrested in two break-ins of Westport restaurant

An arrest has been made in two local restaurant break-ins. On Tuesday, Westport Police issued surveillance footage of a male suspect in a breaking and entering at the Back Eddy Restaurant on 1 Bridge Road. According to Westport Detective Sergeant Bryan McCarthy, Jacob Souza of Fall River was taken into...
WESTPORT, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist dies in highway crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said one female is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in Providence Saturday night. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 95 north near Thurbers Avenue. Police said the 22-year-old Massachusetts woman was the only person on the motorcycle. The crash...
WTNH

Police chase ends with 3 arrests after armed robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy