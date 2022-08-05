UMass Amherst football returns for Fall season

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A hot start for training as the UMass Football team returned to McGuirk Stadium. With temperatures hovering around the 90’s, water was one of the key players Friday.

“We let guys cool off when they need it,” said Running Backs Coach Damian Mincey. “And having depth in all those kinds of things helps out because now our guys don’t have to take a thousand reps in a row, they get a chance to take a breather.”

This will be Mincey’s Fall debut as the running backs coach for UMass Amherst. He was on the football staff from 2006 to 2011, Head Coach Don Brown announced Mincey was rejoining the team at the end of last year.

“I know here with this coaching staff and who we are, you know we’re going to be aggressive,” Mincey told 22News. “And we’re going to do our thing and attack.”

The start of training also marks the return of Running Back Kay’Ron Adams. His season was cut short last year after an ankle injury, now he’s recovered and ready.

“I mean I’m right where I supposed to be,” Adams said. “I’m back, I’m running the ball. I’m just exactly in my element… Just give it all. give it all we’ve got so we can come in September 3rd and handle business.”

UMass will be at Tulane for their first game of the season. The first home game will be against Stony Brook September 17th.

