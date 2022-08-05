Springfield Road garage sales this weekend

Read on www.hoiabc.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!
Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
Otter at Miller Park Zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON – A North American River Otter at Miller Park Zoo died on Monday. Zoo officials reported the death of Spencer and said the death was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by the loss as Spencer was a favorite of staff and guests. The cause of death has not yet been death has not yet been determined,” said Miller Park Zoo Interim Director Anthony Nelson.
UPDATE: Driver cited after Chillicothe bicyclist dies
UPDATE 5:05 P.M. - The Chillicothe Police Department says the driver of that minivan - an 82-year-old woman, was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign. Police say the driver was traveling south on Bradley Avenue while Perry was traveling West on Sycamore on Friday, August 7. CHILLICOTHE (25...
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected...
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
Part of walking trail closing
A portion of the River Trail of Illinois biking and walking trail will be temporarily closed starting Monday, August 8. The East Peoria Sanitary District, Fondulac Park District and City of East Peoria announced the trail area from behind Goodyear Auto Service at Main Street to Target at Clock Tower Drive will be closed for approximately three weeks.
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
Historic Peoria church starts coming down
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
Big year for St. Jude and its Peoria telethon
PEORIA, Ill. – A big year for some big milestones involving St. Jude. Peoria is the only city in the nation to host a telethon for the Memphis-based children’s research hospital, and on the 45th anniversary of the telethon on 25 News, $10.4 million was raised Saturday — $1 million more than the year before.
Gas price averages around Peoria, nationally continue decline
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gasoline around Peoria has fallen 24.7 cents per gallon in the last week - to an average of $4.21 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 148 Peoria station survey. That makes the average 71 cents per gallon lower than this time...
Local non-profit hosts community cookout
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
Finally becoming more comfortable
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A cold front will continue to move east away from Central Illinois, and behind it expect a drop in our temperatures and humidity. Overall, quiet and comfortable weather is expected for most of this week. This Evening and Tonight:. A few stray showers and...
Police investigating second armed robbery in less than 24 hours
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating the second reported armed robbery in a 24 hour period. Police say this one happened at 9:15 A.M. Monday on West Howett Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland. A victim, found in an alley there, told investigators two males — both armed —...
Cab driver robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday night, and police are looking for answers. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of N. University Street and W. Hudson Street for an armed robbery. When they arrived, officers found a...
