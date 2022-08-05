Read on www.yourerie.com
Gun brandished at duo on back porch in Girard Township
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A mother-son duo allegedly had a firearm brandished at them in their own backyard in Girard Township on Aug. 3. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the son said he and his mother were on the back porch of their Girard Township home at Shadybrook Circle West when two men approached them […]
Erie Police Serve Search Warrants in Shooting Investigation
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting incident on the west side Sunday night that injured a 16-year-old boy. Officers were called to W. 29th and Cherry St. around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. As many as 20 shots were fired in what police believe was an exchange...
Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash
A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
Victim identified in fatal Mercer County motorcycle accident
Route 18 in Mercer County is shut down Sunday evening after a motorcycle accident.
Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.
There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street Sunday night. When our crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., there we at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood. Our crews also saw police putting down colored marker cones and picking up shell casings. Witnesses told us they heard […]
State Police in Corry to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Corry announced plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint, according to a news release. It will be done sometime in the month of August. No location was disclosed, but troopers said it will be set up within the station's coverage area.
Wanted Transient Man Accused of Escaping From Oil City Halfway House Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning for a wanted transient man who allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Oil City. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Shawn Paul Powell–listed as homeless – transient–is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
Mental Health Call Ends in Deadly, Officer-Involved Shooting in Venango County
A mental health call Friday ended with a deadly, officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Venango County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 400 block of Main St. in Rouseville Borough. A 32-year-old Oil City woman said her relative had been calling and texting, threatening to shoot himself...
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at Haller’s General Store
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft of unpaid fuel around 6:29 p.m. on Monday, August 1. Police say the incident occurred at Haller’s General Store along Elm Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County. The...
State police trooper shoots, kills man during mental health call in Venango County
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. — A state police trooper shot and killed a man while responding to a mental health call in Venango County late Friday night. Police identified the man killed as Douglas Stanton, 59, of Rouseville Borough in Venango County. According to state police, officers received a call from...
One person injured in Sunday night shooting on W. 29th St.
Erie Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city Sunday evening. There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood. Witnesses told us they heard multiple gunshots. Erie […]
Woman accused of hitting person with car, then attacking with machete in front of 4 kids
Gerry, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car and smacking her with a machete Thursday, troopers said. Mary Butler, 64, of Gerry, was driving with four kids in the car on County Route 380 in Jamestown, according to a news release from state police, when she swerved and hit a woman on the side of the road with her car.
At least 2 dead in reported Butler Township shooting
READ MORE: At least two people have died after a shooting was reported in Butler Township. At least 2 dead in reported Butler Township shooting. Erie County Redevelopment Authority announces StARTup …. Dan Rice Days continue in downtown Girard. Blues & Jazz Festival kicks off. I-Team: Drugs in Las Vegas...
79-Year-Old Man Faces Charges for Indecent Assault of Employee at Waterford Business
Charges are pending against a man for the indecent assault of an employee at a Waterford business, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported at the Little Caesars on High St. in the borough July 26 just after 2 p.m. An employee told troopers a customer - identified as...
Grove City man arrested after allegedly stealing woman's underwear from apartment
A Grove City man was arrested after allegedly stealing underwear from an apartment. The incident happened Friday around 4 p.m. at an apartment on the 200 block of Blaine Street. Michael James Beck, 22, allegedly entered an apartment there and took underwear belonging to a female resident. Beck lives at...
