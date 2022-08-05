ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

YourErie

Gun brandished at duo on back porch in Girard Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A mother-son duo allegedly had a firearm brandished at them in their own backyard in Girard Township on Aug. 3. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the son said he and his mother were on the back porch of their Girard Township home at Shadybrook Circle West when two men approached them […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

16-year-old shot in shoulder on W. 29th St.

ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Serve Search Warrants in Shooting Investigation

ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash

A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
YourErie

Cambridge Springs officer recognized for pulling man from fiery car

A Cambridge Springs patrol officer is being recognized after pulling a man from a fiery car. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo received a call only five minutes into her shift at 10 p.m. on July 16 before being dispatched to a vehicle fire with an entrapment enclosed. Angelo said she arrived to the scene in about […]
YourErie

Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.

ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police in Corry to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

Pennsylvania State Police in Corry announced plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint, according to a news release. It will be done sometime in the month of August. No location was disclosed, but troopers said it will be set up within the station's coverage area.
CORRY, PA
explore venango

Wanted Transient Man Accused of Escaping From Oil City Halfway House Due in Court on Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning for a wanted transient man who allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Oil City. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Shawn Paul Powell–listed as homeless – transient–is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
OIL CITY, PA
wisr680.com

No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire

No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
YourErie

PSP Corry to hold sobriety checkpoint in August

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sometime this month, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be holding a sobriety checkpoint. The PSP Corry Station has announced that sometime in the month of August, state police will be holding a sobriety checkpoint somewhere “within the station’s coverage area.” PSP Corry covers parts of Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties. The station also […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

One person injured in Sunday night shooting on W. 29th St.

ERIE, PA
yourerie

At least 2 dead in reported Butler Township shooting

READ MORE: At least two people have died after a shooting was reported in Butler Township. At least 2 dead in reported Butler Township shooting. Erie County Redevelopment Authority announces StARTup …. Dan Rice Days continue in downtown Girard. Blues & Jazz Festival kicks off. I-Team: Drugs in Las Vegas...
BUTLER, PA

