Miami Police youth center ransacked, officers search for those responsible

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A Miami Police youth center that brings relief and opportunities to local children and teenagers was left in chaos Thursday after it was ransacked, authorities say. Officers are asking the community to help them find who was responsible.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a robbery at the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League Center, 7200 NE Second Ave., police said.

The 911 caller told police that when he arrived at the youth center he discovered the back doors were pried opened.

The Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League Center was broken into and robbed Thursday. Several items were taken including televisions and computers. Miami Police Department

Police do not yet know how many people burglarized the center, but say several items were taken, including a television, computers, a printer, and PlayStation games and controllers.

Apart from the theft, the center was left disheveled.

The Miami Police Department's Police Athletic League Center was broken into and robbed Thursday. Several items were taken including televisions and computers. Miami Police Department

“The Miami Police Department will not be dissuaded from their dedicative duty in continuing to work closely with the youth within our community to build trust and a better path moving forward,” Miami police said in a release.

Detectives are investigating and are asking for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030.

Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-4877, visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.

Miami Herald

